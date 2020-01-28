No Time to Die Star Confirms Film Ties Into All of Daniel Craig’s Bond Movies

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond is almost over and the 25th movie in the franchise, No Time to Die, will be his swan song. As probably could have been expected, the new film (Craig’s fifth as the titular character) will draw from all of his previous entries and tie them all together in a bow. Returning cast member Ben Whishaw, who returns as gadget-developer Q, confirmed as much in a new interview, teasing that “strands” from all of Craig’s previous movies are present in No Time to Die.

“It’s Daniel’s last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel’s done,” Whishaw told Collider. “There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes this reveal a little surprising is that the previous film in Craig’s tenure, SPECTRE, used this very same tactic. In the 2015 movie it was revealed that all of the nefarious villains Craig had faced in his movies including Casino Royale‘s Le Chiffre, Quantum of Solace‘s Dominic Greene, and Skyfall‘s Raoul Silva, were all agents of SPECTRE and reported to Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld. With both Waltz and Léa Seydoux’s Dr. Madeleine Swann set to reprise their roles for No Time to Die, it stands to reason that even deeper connections between the previous Craig movies will be made.

Speaking even more about the film in the same interview, Whishaw also opened up about working with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, confirming some surprising details about the production of the new movie and Fukunaga’s style of filmmaking.

“It was great. And you know what was amazing is that he treated it, or was able to approach it, it felt to me almost as if it were an independent film. You know? And it was quite improvisational … we didn’t do many takes. It was very light. Sometimes quite chaotic, but I’m very excited to see how he’s constructed the final film.”

Cast members joining Craig and Whishaw in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.