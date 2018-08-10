New ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Trailer Released

Get ready to enter a magical world unlike any other, as a new full-length trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms has arrived!

Disney has released the newest trailer for the live-action fantasy film, which is inspired by the iconic Christmas story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. You can check it out above.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows the story of a young girl named Clara (Mackenzie Foy), who searched for a unique key that will open a mysterious box given to her by her late mother. Clues take Clara to a parallel world where she discovers all kinds of wonderful and dangerous secrets, and ends up coming into contact with the whimsical Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley).

In addition to Foy and Knightley, the cast of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms includes Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer, Miranda Hart as Drew Drop Fairy, Misty Copeland as The Ballerina, and Jayden Fowara-Knight as Phillip. The film is directed by What’s Eating Gilbert Grape‘s Lasse Hallstrom, with a script written by Ashleigh Powell and Simon Beaufoy. Veteran cinematographer Linus Sandgren (La La Land, Battle of the Sexes) is also involved with the film, as is composer James Newton Howard.

With such an all-star cast, fans have been eager to get a second look at the upcoming film, and it looks like they’ve finally gotten their wish. Previous reports had suggested that the full-length trailer would debut alongside fellow Disney releases Incredibles 2 or Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is set to hit theaters on November 2.