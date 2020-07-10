The Old Guard: Netflix Watchers Can't Get Enough of Charlize Theron's New Movie
As the world continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix subscribers are churning through its library of movies and TV shows at an alarming rate, not only because we are quarantined in our homes in hopes of slowing the pandemic, but also because theaters remain shuttered and studios are delaying all of their anticipated releases. Luckily, the streaming service hasn't slowed down with its offerings and it continues to deliver fans compelling content, with their latest offering, The Old Guard, having debuted on the service and already seeing a huge surge of audiences who are diving right into the comic book adaptation.
In the film, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."
Fans weren't only excited because it was a new movie, but they also shared their excitement at how impressed they were with the adaptation. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the comic book movie!
Killed It
Her name is ANDROMACHE THE SCYTHIAN! 6,000 year old badass warrior goddess! Charlize Theron killed this role! (Pun intended)#TheOldGuard the old guard #TheOldGuardNetflix pic.twitter.com/id4uDbcNKG— Chalan Bel-Air (@BingeZone) July 10, 2020
Finally
Finally the day has come!! The Old Guard is out now on Netflix starring one of the most bad ass actresses and one of my favorite movie stars, Charlize Theron. 🥰🤘👽❤️ pic.twitter.com/LujozECDWi— SuZiRok-InsideFire ✌👽 (@suzirok) July 10, 2020
Stunning
23 years apart and you could barely tell the difference. Forever stunning @CharlizeAfrica #DevilsAdvocate #OldGuard pic.twitter.com/Shbmwdtb4E— Zoe Gevers (@zsgevers) July 10, 2020
Must-See
Guys I'm watching Old Guard on Netflix it's a must-see😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3YZ0UoHgPz— Jimmy Mahlangu (@Jimmy_Mahlangu_) July 10, 2020
Thank Me Later
You guys should really watch The Old Guard on Netflix. Thank me later.
It'll probably start trending soon anyway. pic.twitter.com/rJ3VA2DvyQ— Lynette Engelbrecht (@Lynette_SA) July 10, 2020
In Love
Oh man... I think I’m in love. 🙈🥰☺️😂#OldGuard pic.twitter.com/YkjVs4gjQR— Kirsten (@firecrackerwitd) July 10, 2020
Brutal, Bloody, and Awesome
Gina Prince-Bythewood’s THE OLD GUARD is one of the best comic book action films of the year.
It’s bloody, brutal, and insanely awesome. I loved every minute of it. Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari make the perfect team. pic.twitter.com/4qG6qkhO4L— Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 10, 2020
So Good
bro.... the old guard was so good pic.twitter.com/ua94xUwxSZ— . (@skamswhore) July 10, 2020
I'm Okay...?
When i watched Charlize Theron's scene in The Old Guard. im- im--pic.twitter.com/t5HRXmnldV— muimui is winddu 🍃 (@nolret_n_muimui) July 10, 2020
Entertained
Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and The Old Guard with— J (@jullana_jonson) July 10, 2020
Charlize Theron, Netflix is not failing in their keeping viewers entertained👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Pcl9UyRP6X
