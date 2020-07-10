The Old Guard: Netflix Watchers Can't Get Enough of Charlize Theron's New Movie

As the world continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix subscribers are churning through its library of movies and TV shows at an alarming rate, not only because we are quarantined in our homes in hopes of slowing the pandemic, but also because theaters remain shuttered and studios are delaying all of their anticipated releases. Luckily, the streaming service hasn't slowed down with its offerings and it continues to deliver fans compelling content, with their latest offering, The Old Guard, having debuted on the service and already seeing a huge surge of audiences who are diving right into the comic book adaptation.

In the film, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

Fans weren't only excited because it was a new movie, but they also shared their excitement at how impressed they were with the adaptation. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the comic book movie!