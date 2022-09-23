Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Reportedly Had Intense "Screaming Match" While Filming Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling is finale opening in theaters – but the immense cloud of drama that's hung over the film doesn't look like it's over yet!

The latest rumors swirling around Don't Worry Darling corroborated some of the first rumors about the film – namely that there was some serious conflict between Wilde and her star Florence Pugh. In fact, the latest report says that Wilde and Pugh had nothing less than an intense "screaming match" back in January 2021, while shooting the film. As Vulture reports:

According to an anonymous source who spent significant time on the DWD set... a blowout argument between star and director did indeed take place in January 2021 – about three-quarters of the way through filming.... But the breaking point came when Pugh, 26, and Wilde, 38, broke into a "screaming match," this person recalls.

There is much more to the story than that simple quote would indicate. The same source also corroborates other rumors that leaked from the film set – namely that Wilde and Harry Styles' romantic entanglement interrupted the workflow of the production, causing friction amongst the cast and crew. In fact, these new insights echo what Puck News reported in August, when its sources claimed that the Harry Styles/Olivia Wilde fling resulted in Pugh and Wilde having "a tense conversation about this issue between the two."

It's also said that Pugh's relationship with Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis (through Pugh's ex Zach Braff) put her in an uncomfortable position when Wilde allegedly started something with Styles – both while she was still allegedly connected to Sudeikis – or even after they split, and Pugh and co. were allegedly forced to endure unprofessional behavior from Wilde on set.

The source claims that the feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh went all the way up the Warner Bros. studio tentpole, forcing then-chief executive Toby Emmerich to intervene with a "long negotiation process" just get the bare minimum PR and promotional commitments from Pugh. A different source, allegedly on the executive level, claims that Warner Bros. may not be happy with the PR job Wilde has done – from the issues with Pugh, to the issues with Styles, to her handling of Shia LaBeouf leaving the film, which provoked the latter to release private correspondences that contradicted Wilde's account of things.

Needless to say there is now a lot more weight resting on Don't Worry Darling's box office performance. If it hits, then all this on-set drama could be credited as meta-marketing success; if it underpeforms, then all the behind-the-scenes scandals could take the blame.

If nothing else, the Internet seems to agree: the most highly-anticipated thing about Don't Worry Darling seems to be the inevitable docu-series about its making.

Don't Worry Darling is now in theaters.