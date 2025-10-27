One of 2025’s Best Horror Movies Beats Superman & Becomes Immediate #1 Hit on HBO Max

Ever since Superman flew onto streaming back in September, the first film in the DCU has had a stranglehold on HBO Max. James Gunn’s hit summer blockbuster took the top spot after its premiere and has largely remained there the entire time, bolstered by new episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 that clearly tied into the movie. Now, though, with spooky season in full swing, HBO Max has gained a hit 2025 horror movie among its streaming catalog. Though the Last Son of Krypton seemed invulnerable to any attacks, bouncing back and forth to the top spot, a terrifying new horror movie has pulled Superman down by his cape and kept him there.

Three days ago, HBO Max finally brought Zach Cregger’s Weapons to streaming, arriving just one week before Halloween and making the service one of the premier streaming destinations for the season. Weapons was an immediate critical and commercial hit upon its release in theaters, so it’s no surprise to see it climb the charts. In just the first three days that it’s been released, though, the film has pushed Superman out of the top spot and sent it to the lowest it’s ever been since it premiered.

Weapons Is an Immediate Hit on HBO Max

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Weapons is not only the #1 movie on HBO Max, but according to the new data, it’s more than three times as popular as the next highest movie on the streamer. According to FlixPatrol, Weapons sits at the top spot on HBO Max streaming around the globe, with the #2 movie being 2024’s Oscar-winning body horror film, The Substance. The Halloween season has clearly influenced the top films on HBO Max as well, as Weapons and The Substance are followed by the 2025 revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer at #3 and then All Fun and Games at #4.

The site tracks the status of streamer’s Top 10 movies around the globe and assigns them a score based on where they rank and in how many countries. As of this writing, Weapons has a score of 620 on FlixPatrol, bolstered by the fact that it is the #1 movie in 63 different countries. The Subtance, on the other hand, has a score of 190, with an average ranking of 2.4 in just 21 countries. Even with all these horror movies at the top of the charts, it’s clear that global audiences are flocking to Weapons in a major way.

Superman is currently seated at #5 worldwide, fighting his way between horror films as two major horror movies are below him but climbing their way up, including 2017’s IT and 2022’s Barbarian. As we get even closer to Halloween, these movies, and others, may even find their way up the charts even more, meaning Superman could certainly find his way to the bottom of HBO Max’s Top 10, or maybe out of it entirely.