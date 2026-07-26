One of 2026’s Most Unfair Bombs Is Officially a Streaming Hit, Can Fans Help the Sequel Get Made?

Despite a pretty hardcore flop at the theaters, this movie that genuinely deserved better from the box office is finally getting its second life on streaming—hopefully in time for the studio to realize that moving forward with its sequel is the best course of action. It’s officially sitting in the #1 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 Most Watched list, dethroning Project Hail Mary by a wide margin, and bumping The Sheep Detectives to the #3 spot. So if there was any indication about how fans truly feel about the movie, it seems clearer now than ever: this film definitely deserves a follow-up.

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Everyone had been looking forward to the He-Man reboot, with the hype for Masters of the Universe reaching a fever pitch. But then the movie debuted to a paltry $31 million in its first week, and critics were quick to tear it apart, rating it only 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fans, on the other hand, saw something totally different, loving this refreshing revival—as evidenced by its 86% audience score and the way it’s absolutely dominated the Most Watched chart. And while the critics are right that the movie didn’t fully commit to the cheesy humor throughout and could be accused of being too self-deprecating in places, they seemed to miss what the audience found so endearing about it: the sheer whimsy that was reminiscent of the original.

Masters of the Universe Had Everyone Disagreeing

It’s never a surprise when critics and general audiences disagree. But even the general audience couldn’t quite figure out where they landed on whether Masters of the Universe was a good movie. There were your typical Reddit arguments about the merits of the remake, but the general consensus post-box-office-beatdown was that the movie was actually well done (despite the odd choice of casting Jared Leto as Skeletor)—and very much in line with the heart of the cartoon. “If you know what Masters of the Universe means to you, you will love this movie! It hits the action, the comedy, and the heart of the original series,” said one viewer.

And while a decent amount of critics found themselves firmly in the “hater” category, some came to the table with a more charitable view, taking a more nuanced approach in their critiques. Critic Matt Neal summed it up best, saying, “The new film acknowledges the goofiness of its source material (perhaps a little too much) but seems fully aware of what worked for the franchise in its many incarnations.”

What are your thoughts on Masters of the Universe topping the charts? Do you think it deserves a sequel, or was one enough? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other He-Man fans are saying.