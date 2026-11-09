One of Horror’s Biggest Flops of 2026 Officially Ending Its Theatrical Run, Just Weeks After Its Star Had A Breakout Hit

2026 will be remembered as a very special year for horror movies, with young new talents making hit films (Curry Barker’s Obsession, Kane Parsons’ Backrooms), while veteran franchises like Scream and even Scary Movie gave fans new reasons to show up to the theater. However, not every horror released this year has gone on to become a hit; in fact, some have gotten brutally slayed at the office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Case in point: the fall’s big survival-horror-thriller Whalefall is now looking like it will be one of the lowest-performing theatrical horror films of the year, earning just $37.8 million against a budget of $60 million. Things are looking even worse for the film now that reports confirm that 20th Century Studios has drastically reduced the number of theaters where Whalefall is playing. After opening in over 3,000 US theaters on October 16th, Whalefall is reportedly now only playing in several hundred theaters.

Play video

Based on the 2023 survival thriller by author Daniel Kraus, Whalefall follows California kid Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams), the son of local legend scuba diver Mitt Gardiner (Josh Brolin). After his dad commits suicide rather than face cancer, Jay sneaks away on a solo diving expedition to retrieve his father’s body. Instead, Jay ends up being swallowed by a sperm whale and must fight his way out of the belly of the beast. The film did modestly well with both critics and fans, but may not have hooked enough people with its high-concept premise.

It was also questionable whether it was smart to market Whalefall as a Halloween season thriller: Kraus’s novel (and subsequently Duffield’s film) is actually a much deeper character drama about grief, loss, and the father-son bond (or lack thereof). Audiences looking for that more traditional Halloween horror movie experience had other big films to choose from – such as DC’s Clayface (which is now a $100+ million success), or even actor Austin Abrams’ other big survival-horror film.

Abrams vs. Abrams: A Tale of Two Horror Flicks

Columbia Pictures / 20th Century Studios

Released one month before Whalefall, Zach Cregger’s (Weapons) reboot of the Resident Evil movie franchise has gone on to be a massive breakout success. It also featured Austin Abrams in the leading role (as Bryan), with the young actor commanding the screen alone for a majority of the film, just like in Whalefall. However, Resident Evil played things smarter, delivering exactly the balls-to-wall survival-horror story that was advertised, with a perfect theatrical run window of mid-September through Halloween.

Columbia Pictures

With the clout that Cregger has built, and the kind of word-of-mouth that entices more viewers into the theater, Resident Evil‘s success (despite some early skepticism) is understandable; the reboot now stands opposed to Whalefall as a clear case of how to roll out a survival-horror film vs. how not to. And for Austin Abrams, it’s gotta be a wild 50/50 split of success vs. failure. But then: that’s showbiz for ya.

Whalefall looks to be swimming towards the open waters of digital release, where we’ll see if it catches on as a cult-hit. Resident Evil is already available on digital.