One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2000s (and Its Sequel) Just Hit HBO Max

The aughts were a wild time for both comedy and horror, weaving the two together in a perfectly irreverent way that only millennials would truly appreciate. The horror genre alone was on lock in the 2000s, with movies like House of Wax, Cabin Fever, and Freddy vs. Jason. The comedy offerings, with titles like Super Troopers and Mean Girls, were next-level entertainment. And when the two were mashed together, we got absolute gems like Shaun of the Dead, as well as this film and its sequel, which just landed on HBO Max for your binging pleasure.

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Before it hit theaters, there had never been a movie quite like Zombieland, which boasted an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin. It opens with the start of the zombie apocalypse, following college student Columbus (Eisenberg), who is afraid of literally everything, as he teams up with his polar opposite, Tallahassee (Harrelson). As they try to survive while traveling across the country, the pair meets sisters Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Breslin), and as a foursome, they do their best not to be eaten by mindless, flesh-eating monsters (including Bill Murray).

Zombieland Feels Like a Horror Comic Perfectly Come to Life

It’s gory, it’s hyper-violent, and it’s campy as hell. But amidst all that, it’s also filled with relationships you want to root for and character development that feels earned—all things that keep it from venturing into hollow, shock-value territory. It performed well with critics and audiences alike and still sits at 89% and 86%, respectively. Critic George Fenwick said, “For all its silliness, this is not, pardon the pun, brainless; rather, it’s a ruthlessly funny explosion of zombie-film cliches that somehow doubles as a charming road movie.” James Croot agreed, adding, “If, like I once did, you thought Shaun of the Dead was the last word in zombie-comedy, you were dead wrong.”

Casual viewers also loved the movie and still sing its praises to this day, claiming that it defined the small niche that makes up the zomcom subgenre. “Why did no one tell me that Zombieland was so good? Having watched a fair share of Zombie films recently, I was blown away with how much I loved this film. The cast is electric, the plot is straightforward, and the humor is right up my alley,” said one fan.

And don’t discount the sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, which has also hit HBO Max. The movie brings the gang back together as they travel from the White House to Graceland. Of course, they encounter new survivors along the way, which throws a wrench into the group’s dynamic, and adds drama, humor, and a ton of cracked skulls along the way.