One of the Most Criminally Underrated Video Game Movies is Now Streaming Free (And We Still Want a Sequel)

If there’s one category of movies that is more fascinating than movies based on comic books, it might just be movies based on video games. There’s just something about taking a popular video game that typically the fan is participant in via play and turning it into something that they can sit back and enjoy. It makes for a new, interesting way to experience some beloved and iconic games and sometimes even results in equally iconic movies, thinks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Resident Evil movies come to mind. Now, one blockbuster video game movie just hit free streaming on Tubi and while critics were mixed, fans loved it — and we still want that sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2022, Uncharted is based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name. The film stars Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonia Banderas and follows Nathan Drake (Holland) who is recruited by Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg) in a race against the corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada (Banderas) and a mercenary Joe Braddock (Gabrielle) to find the legendary treasure of the Magellan expedition. While the road to get to Uncharted was a long one — the film initially entered development in 2008 and languished in development hell for years before finally entering production in 2020 — it was one that ultimately led to success with a huge box office win for Sony.

Almost Four Years Later, We Still Want that Uncharted Sequel

When Uncharted was released, it wasn’t without some controversy. Almost any adaptation usually has some and in the case of Uncharted, there were some questions about casting, particularly for the role of Drake as Holland’s casting represented a younger taken on the central game character than many would have guessed. Fans were also concerned about some other details — specifically that Wahlberg wasn’t the best casting for Sully and indeed, some felt that the actor simply played Sully as more of an older version of Drake (not to mention that the character doesn’t really dress like Sully or even have his mustache until the post-credits). However, the film seemed to resonate with audiences once it arrived, earning $407 million at the box office..

It’s enough that sequel discussion has been underway, with Sony Pictures Entertainment confirming in 2024 that a sequel was in development. This is good news since Uncharted’s ending did set up some big storylines for future films. We got the introduction of the major villain Gabriel Roman as well as the return of Nathan’s brother Sam so there is lots of places that the story can go. However, with it being nearly two years since the sequel was confirmed to be in development, how long we will have to wait for it to materialize remains to be seen, as does exactly what we might get. For now, with Uncharted now available to stream for free, fans can at least enjoy the adventure once again.

Uncharted is now streaming for free on Tubi.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!