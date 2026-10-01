One of the Summer’s Biggest Stars Wants to Join Jurassic Park 8 (& She’s Already Proved It Would Work)

Although the original Jurassic Park movie remains a classic and frankly untouchable, the larger Jurassic Park franchise has continued to roll out movies and introduce various new iterations, most recently with Jurassic World Rebirth, which hit theaters just last year. As that star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and others, proves, many heavy hitters remain interested in joining the iconic franchise, and now, yet another star has expressed interest in a future Jurassic Park/World movie. Namely, just off of several major movies, Anne Hathaway has said that she would love to become part of this dino-filled franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This summer, Hathaway’s biggest movie was undoubtedly The Odyssey, but that was far from the only time she hit the big screen over the last several months. In fact, tomorrow, her next movie, Verity, comes out, marking yet another major release for the actress. In between those two movies, though, was a dinosaur flick of her very own, The End of Oak Street, which she starred in alongside Star Wars favorite Ewan McGregor. The movie didn’t necessarily wow at the box office, but it was funny and plenty of fun—and, importantly, it gave Hathaway some on-screen time with dinosaurs. Speaking in a recent interview, she suggested that this experience could lead directly into an upcoming Jurassic World role, saying, “Maybe I could bring my dino knowledge to Jurassic World.” While nothing is confirmed yet, this idea would actually make so much sense for her.

It Would Be Great To See Hathaway in More Action-Packed Roles

Although Hathaway had her start in movies that targeted younger audiences and played more to the romcom angle, such as with The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted, she has previously played more action-oriented roles, even including the very significant role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises. Even with Verity, in fact, it’s clear that Hathaway has more to give, and it genuinely would be great to see her in something like a Jurassic World movie. And, again, while The End of Oak Street wasn’t exactly smashing box office records, Hathaway has a point about that project translating to a future Jurassic Park installment. If anything, Hathaway at least proved that she can realistically look terrified, scream, and run from dinosaurs that, obviously, aren’t really there. That’s a huge part of Jurassic Park/World, no matter which one it is.

Even better for Hathaway, a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is already in development, which only makes it all the more likely that she will have a shot at joining the franchise. Whether that will actually be an opportunity that is offered to her remains to be seen, although it does seem like it would be a shocking misstep for the powers that be to turn down a star as celebrated and popular as Anne Hathaway, especially since Rebirth already proved they’re happy to sprinkle in some star power.

Would you want to see Hathaway fight some dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth 2? Share your thoughts in the comments.