Only One Marvel Movie Made the Top 15 Streaming Titles in 2022, And It's Not The One You Think

Marvel Studios was on a pretty good streak for the first decade of releasing projects with all of their movies being received fairly well by both fans and critics alike, but that was changed by 2021's Eternals and it seems that fans were pretty interested in watching how bad the movie was in 2022. You would think that films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder would be the most streamed Marvel film of 2022 and you would be majorly wrong. Eternals was the most streamed Marvel film on Disney+ and it won out by a landslide. So much so that no other Marvel Studios movies even cracked the top ten list. According to Nielsen (via Variety), Eternals was streamed for a whopping 4.36 billion minutes coming in at number 13 on their 2022 Top 15 Streaming Movies list.

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th and you can watch Eternals on Disney+ now!

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!