Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Reveals Hilarious Wrap Gift Emily Blunt Gave Him

Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, is now in theaters and while the biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man considered the father of the atomic bomb, certainly has plenty of heavy subject matter, it sounds like there was some humor on set among those responsible for bringing the story to screen. Nolan revealed on a recent episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly) that Emily Blunt, who plays Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer in the film, gave him a hilarious wrap gift: a pair of Ugg slippers after he gave her so much grief for wearing them on set.

"She gave me a pair of Ugg boots — Ugg slippers actually — as a wrap gift," Nolan said. "For people who have been on a set, people know how it works — we're there, losing the light, 'Okay, we need the actors to come in,' and sometimes they'll come straight from wardrobe, but they'll have these big coats on top and they'll be wearing these big Ugg boots, because the shoes of the character are uncomfortable. You know, 1940s shoes."

Nolan went on to explain that Blunt wearing the Uggs "used to drive me crazy", and that must have prompted her to give him his own pair so he could "join the cult of Ugg boots".

"I'd immediately say to her, 'Can you please just get rid of the boots, put the shoes on, and get ready to go?'" he said. "And she got so sick of me saying that time after time, she thought I should join the cult of Ugg boots."

Nolan ultimately ceded that the Uggs were pretty comfortable, but in a USA Today interview, Blunt has joked that Nolan hates the shoes more than anyone else, comparing her experience jokingly to being back on The Devil Wears Prada.

"I've never known anyone to detest a pair of Uggs more than Chris Nolan," Blunt said. "I would sometimes put on some Uggs and I'd just get this withering look down to my feet — it was like being in The Devil Wears Prada again. Just the look down to the shoes. And I'd go, 'I know, I know But I'm just sitting on an apple box in the background today!'"

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Robert Downey Jr Says Oppenheimer is The Best Movie He's Ever Been In

Downey Jr. recently made an appearance at Oppenheimer's U.K. premiere, and he revealed that it's the best movie he's ever been in. Considering the actor has a filmography that's pushing 90 projects, that's a bold statement. "This is the best film I have ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it," Downey Jr. proclaimed at the Oppenheimer premiere.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.