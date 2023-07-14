Robert Downey Jr. Calls Oppenheimer the "Best Film I've Ever Been In"

Christopher Nolan's newest film, Oppenheimer, is hitting theaters next week, and the first reactions to the movie have been extremely positive. The movie features a star-studded cast led by Cillian Murphy in the titular role. The film also features Marvel alum Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. Downey Jr. recently made an appearance at Oppenheimer's U.K. premiere, and he revealed that it's the best movie he's ever been in. Considering the actor has a filmography that's pushing 90 projects, he's making a bold and promising statement.

"This is the best film I have ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it," Downey Jr. proclaimed at the Oppenheimer premiere. You can check out a clip shared by Deadline below:

Robert Downey Jr says #Oppenheimer is the best film Christopher Nolan has ever made pic.twitter.com/57x4MCzqS4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

Cillian Murphy on Working With Robert Downey Jr.:

"I think Robert Downey Jr. is just absolutely electrifying in that role. I think he's mind-blowingly good in it. We talked a lot, me and Robert and Chris [Nolan] about it, about this dynamic between that relationship because it's really, really interesting and complex," Murphy recently told ComicBook.com. "When you think that one man's motivation in destroying another man can be about a slight at this tiny, tiny event, so he feels slighted. It was just fascinating to talk about that."

"Then the scenes where we did get to work together, it was just the best," Murphy added. "He's the most wonderful scene partner and so generous, so focused, but you never know what you're going to get in a brilliant way. Some of those scenes, Chris let us loose a little bit so we could actually extemporize and improvise a little bit. They were some of my favorite scenes in the movie."

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

In addition to Murphy and Downey Jr., Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Opening on July 21st, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.