Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy Reveals Another Christopher Nolan Film He Wishes He Starred In

Universal recently released Christopher Nolan's latest event film, Oppenheimer, and fans have loved it. Reviews for Oppenheimer have been pretty good, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like it. Cillian Murphy leads the film as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and he recently was doing press for the movie where he revealed his affinity for another film by Nolan. Murphy also says that he wishes he was in the same movie.

Cillian Murphy Wishes he was in Interstellar

In a new interview with The Independent, Murphy chose which Nolan movie he would have liked to appear in, and it turned out to be Interstellar. Murphy went on to reveal his love for the film and also notes that they found the "right people" for the film.

"I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,"Murphy revealed. "I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever."

What will happen in Oppenheimer?

Universal describes Oppenheimer as follows, "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography."

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer has a cast that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.

