Oppenheimer Reaches Impressive Global Box Office Milestone After Just 9 Days

It's a good time for movies at the box office. As Barbie increases its massive global haul, Oppenheimer isn't too far behind with some theatrical longevity itself. With a much smaller demographic due to its R rating, Oppenheimer is expected to break $400 million worldwide Sunday. That sum puts the film on track to becoming Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film in at least 28 international markets including India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Furthermore, it's Nolan's highest-grossing non-Batman feature in an additional 40 marketings.

Between its first and second weekend in theaters, Oppenheimer dropped about 44-percent of its box office haul, seemingly suggesting the project could have some serious legs in theaters.

"Our guests have been incredible in showing their enthusiasm for this slate. We've had plenty of patrons showing up wearing themed Barbie outfits and sharing their excitement of seeing these movies at our theaters on social media," Marcus Theatres' VP Clint Wisialowski said in a new chat with BoxOfficePro. "These titles are appealing to an incredibly diverse audience which includes some folks we have not seen in quite a while. We are happy to welcome them back."

$174 milliion of Oppenheimer's total receipts has been stateside while $226 million has been earned in international markets. Barbie, on the other hand, is well on its way to serious cash as it's encroaching the $750 million global milestone.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are playing exclusively in theaters.