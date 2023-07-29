Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Comments on Doctor Doom Casting

Cillian Murphy has had a pretty great career since appearing in the 28 Days Later franchise, and he has been in so many beloved franchises since then. Murphy has appeared as Jonathan Crane and Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy and even led the hit series Peaky Blinders. The actor is finally leading a major Christopher Nolan movie with Oppenheimer, and the film is finally in theaters, so the actor has been doing interviews for it. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Murphy made an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he commented on playing The Fantastic Four's arch nemesis, Doctor Doom, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It's always about the script... You never know," Murphy revealed on the podcast. "This business is so unpredictable and wild... You never know what's gonna turn up."

Marvel Studios President Says The Fantastic Four Will be Major Part of the MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is really excited about the future of the MCU, and he recently revealed that The Fantastic Four will be a big pillar in their films going forward.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige recently revealed. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

WandaVision's Matt Shakman is set to direct the film with no word on who will star as the titular characters. Although, there are a bunch of rumored castings floating around the web. Fantastic Four is currently expected to hit theaters in May 2, 2025.

