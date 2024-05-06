Mrs. Doubtfire Children Reunite After 30+ Years

More than thirty years after the film's release, Mrs. Doubtfire stars Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, and Matthew Lawrence got together to spend some time together and share a look at the Hillard kids in 2024. The trio, who starred in the movie along with Robin Williams, Sally Field, and Pierce Brosnan, have periodically made public appearances, and have been open about how they still keep in touch and that the experience of working on the movie was formative for all three. They took the photo together after appearing on Lawrence's Brotherly Love podcast, which he hosts with his brothers by Joey and Andy.

The film is lodged in the hearts of '90s kids, and it's one that casts a long pop culture shadow. There's been a stage play, and director Chris Columbus once admitted that they toyed with the idea of making a sequel before Williams' death.

"He and I didn't talk about a sequel until the year he passed away," Columbus said in November. "We had a script that was written and it was the last time I saw Robin. I went to his house and we sat down and talked about it and the script was really strong. Robin's only comment was, 'Boss, do I have to be in the suit as much this time?' It was physically demanding. For Robin, I think it was like running a marathon every day he was in the Doubtfire costume. He was older, obviously. So we talked about it and I think he was hoping in the rewrite we would cut back on the Doubtfire character. But then Robin passed away so there will never be a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire."

Here's the official synopsis for Mrs. Doubtfire (per Rotten Tomatoes):

"Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help from his creative brother Frank (Harvey Fierstein), he dresses as an older British woman and convinces his ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field), to hire him as a nanny. "Mrs. Doubtfire" wins over the children and helps Daniel become a better parent -- but when both Daniel and his nanny persona must meet different parties at the same restaurant, his secrets may be exposed."