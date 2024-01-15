Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer took home the Best Picture trophy at the Critics Choice Association last night, throwing more weight behind its status as an Oscar favorite. The ceremony was broadcast on The CW and hosted by Chelsea Handler, and while movies like The Holdovers, Barbie, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did earn some accolades, it was a big night for Oppenheimer, which took home eight trophies, including high profile wins for director Christopher Nolan and supporting actor Robert Downey, Jr. Downey took to the stage to read some of his old, negative reviews while accepting the trophy, while Nolan managed to refrain from complaining about a three-year-old Peloton class in his acceptance speech.

Oppenheimer is the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely credited as the man who invented the atomic bomb. While he and others considered the weapon essential to ending the carnage of World War II, Oppenheimer had difficult relationship with his work once it was a reality that could claim lives and alter the course of history.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography.

You can buy Oppenheimer on disc and digital now, or you can wait until it comes to Peacock on February 16.