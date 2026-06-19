Original Darth Maul Voice Actor Says Star Wars Role Was “Biggest Disappointment” of His Life

While Star Wars has a lengthy roster of villains, there are a few that immediately come to mind when someone mentions the franchise. Darth Vader is obviously at the top of that list, but Darth Maul isn’t too far behind, which is incredibly impressive considering how rather disappointing his debut was. The original voice actor who brought Darth Maul to life seems to be in that camp as well, and actually called the Star Wars role the “biggest disappointment” of his life.

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In an interview with the Class Clown podcast, original Darth Maul voice actor Peter Serafinowicz discussed his time as Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (via Variety), and he recalled a particular conversation with George Lucas that didn’t end up panning out as planned. “It was weird. This character Darth Maul… I don’t know what I thought,” Serafinowicz said. “The design of it… I wasn’t that into it. When I saw the film it was the biggest disappointment of my life at that point. It really was. I mean, have you seen it? It was so exciting that even being in it .. doing this thing, what I thought would be this iconic thing. Just unimaginable.. I guess it sort of is [iconic]. I suppose.”

Serafinowicz remembers Lucas calling him the new James Earl Jones, but it didn’t draw the reaction Lucas likely assumed it would. “James Earl Jones has got the best voice of any human ever, right?” Serafinowicz said. “Then, suddenly there I was with George Lucas, and he was like saying, ‘Well, Peter, you’re the new James Earl Jones,’ and I was like, ‘Fucking hell, am I? Then why are you paying me such shit money, George?”

Darth Maul’s Debut Was Disappointing, But Star Wars Has Since Made Up For It

While Darth Maul certainly looked cool and impressed in the lightsabers department, he was given an unsatisfying death and killed before he could even get started as a marquee villain. Fortunately, it was revealed that Maul survived his brutal takedown, and he would go on to be one of several highlights in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In fact, Clone Wars revealed a whole new side of Maul that would successfully turn him into the promised marquee villain fans expected from the film.

Maul would make another live-action appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that film wouldn’t end up leading to a sequel. Thankfully, Maul would continue to flourish in the animated realm, as in the years since he’s made outstanding appearances in Star Wars Rebels, several Star Wars novels, and the excellent Maul – Shadow Lord.

Shadow Lord just hit earlier this year, and is set a year after the Clone Wars ends. It features Maul rebuilding his syndicate and searching for a new apprentice, and proved to be quite successful for Disney+, as a second season is on the way. While Serafinowicz did return to the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the animated version of the character has been voiced for years by Sam Witwer, and he would reprise the role for Maul – Shadow Lord as well.

While it started a bit rough, it feels as if Star Wars as a franchise has more than made up for that rough start and done mostly right by Darth Maul. Just Clone Wars alone felt like vindication for the character, and in the years since, Darth Maul has only become more compelling, complex, and lethal. At this rate, it will be interesting to see where the character stands another decade from now.

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