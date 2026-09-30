Original Dune Star Reveals Reaction to Denis Villeneuve’s New Adaptations, And What David Lynch Thought

This December, barring any kind of scheduling flinch as a result of Avengers: Doomsday, we’ll get the third, and likely final, installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot. It’s the first time the franchise has gotten this far, cinematically, following an aborted, over-ambitious proposal by Alejandro Jodorowsky, and the 1984 David Lynch adaptation, which did not do well enough to merit a sequel, let alone a trilogy. The Sci Fi Channel miniseries got further than all of them on TV, getting as far as Children of Dune in adaptation, but that’s harder to find nowadays, and definitely a lower grade of visuals. Fans have their favorites, but the movies have all been at least trying for something epic.

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Though Lynch’s film was a flop initially, with the director considering it his only failure, and nothing more coming of the series, it was historic in at least one regard, as the first pairing of Lynch with his Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet star Kyle MacLachlan. Though he made for an awkward messiah figure in Dune, leading a big-budget epic for the first time, the actor’s natural quirkiness proved a perfect fit for Lynch’s more earthbound fantasies. So how does he feel, then, about his early collaboration getting a do-over by new people?

Seeing Similar Scenes Gave Him Flashbacks

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“I didn’t really feel like I was watching the movie, but I was always kind of in the movie too, a little bit. It was a weird sensation,” said MacLachlan to GQ, in a recent interview. ” When I watched the movies, I was very nostalgic.” Seeing Timothee Chalamet redoing scenes he had done as Paul Atreides, he said, “I remember the costume, and then how the camera moved, and the choices I made walking. I mean, it was like everything came kind of flooding back in a very unexpected way.” He noted that it was very cool to see the larger scale of the new movie, as permitted by modern CG, noting, “We had a side slice of a worm on the side of a boxcar on a railroad, kind of chugging along that I was running after like this with the hook. It was like lo-fi in some odd way. But it was my Dune and it was full of those kind of wonderful memories.”

As for what David Lynch thought, MacLachlan was blunt. “He didn’t want to see them. No, he was not interested.” He added that he wasn’t sure Lynch even watched any of his other roles, because the director could only ever see MacLachlan as Agent Cooper, and frequently addressed him as “Coop.” Following the failure of Dune, Lynch and MacLachlan would make Blue Velvet together, a movie that would define both their careers and solidify many hallmarks of the Lynch style.

It had a small town full of dark secrets, a teenager who gets way more sexually experienced than he ought, a facade of normalcy so old-fashioned it felt bizarre, and a deranged psychopath played by a down-on-his-luck actor whom Lynch revitalized. In the young lead roles, MacLachlan and Laura Dern played youngsters who desperately wanted a real connection, but had to get past some creepiness and madness lurking in their town first. In the end, it was probably a much better career break for MacLachlan than playing Muad’dib in multiple contractual sequels.

Which is your favorite Dune? Should the 1984 film have gotten a sequel? Awaken the sleepers in our comments section with your desert-hot take.