Original Peanuts Movies Returning to Movie Theaters

On Monday the first trailer for Tom Hanks’ upcoming Mister Rogers movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood dropped, stirring up warm memories for a lot of people who grew up with the iconic TV host’s children’s programming, but if perhaps that bit of nostalgia wasn’t quite enough here’s another one for you. The original Peanuts movies are coming to theaters just a little later this year.

Announced today for a 50th anniversary event, the two full-length digitally re-mastered Peanuts movies, A Boy Named Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Come Home will make their first appearance in movie theaters since 1969 and 1972. The re-release will give fans to see the original Peanuts characters like never before. Humorous and heart-tugging, both features bring back the joys of childhood and teach kids today’s important life lessons during their most impressionable years. Filled with laughter, courage, loyalty and the lovable friends we all relate to, the original Peanuts®️ movies will win the hearts of a whole new generation and create a cinematic experience the whole family will enjoy.

“These two Peanuts®️ films are timeless and wonderful. It’s gratifying to honor their legacy by putting them back on the big screen for audiences of all ages to enjoy,” Ken Ross, Executive Vice-President and General Manager at CBS Home Entertainment said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be associated with Peanuts®️ for the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic. The characters have stood the test of time and their adventures are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago. These two feature films provide a gateway into their world for new audiences while delivering a nostalgic treat for adults,” Ronnie Ycong, Executive Vice-President of Exhibitor Relations and Operations at Spotlight Cinema Networks added.

The first of the two films, A Boy Named Charlie Brown will screen in participating theaters nationwide on August 18, 21, and 24, 2019. In the film, when Charlie Brown enters the school spelling bee, the doubtful and openly-honest Lucy predicts his abject humiliation. But with the help of his best friend Linus and loyal dog Snoopy, Charlie Brown sets out to surprise his detractors in order to attend the national spelling bee in New York City.

The second, Snoopy, Come Home, will be in theaters September 29, October 3, and October 5, 2019. In this follow up to 1969’s A Boy Named Charlie Brown, the scholarly Snoopy finds himself dragged between two owners and challenged to remain true to himself. When Charlie Brown’s beloved dog Snoopy receives a letter from his original owner Lila, who is in the hospital, his heartstrings are torn. Along with his bird pal Woodstock, Snoopy decides to venture out and visit ailing Lila, making his way across the country. But when Lila gets better and asks Snoopy to live with her, the poor beagle faces a dilemma of loyalty, where he must choose between Charlie and Lila.

Created by Charles M. Schulz, one of the comic world’s most influential cartoonists, Peanuts®️ became one of the most popular comic strips of all time with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock and Pigpen—among the most cherished. Both feature films were written by Charles M. Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez. Fans can find theaters in their area screening the films by checking out CineLife’s website.

