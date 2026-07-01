Original Supergirl Star Helen Slater Praises DCU’s Milly Alcock, “We Want Reinterpretations”

Supergirl entered the year as one of the more exciting studio tentpoles, the next installment of the burgeoning DC Universe that drew from critically acclaimed source material. Arriving about a year after James Gunn’s Superman got the DCU off on the right foot, the hope was that Supergirl, with its punk-rock-infused energy, could keep the forward momentum going. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Receiving mixed reviews, Supergirl bombed at the box office in its opening weekend and is set to lose DC a substantial amount of money. Things are looking bad for the film, but it’s managed to secure its fair share of fans (as the Rotten Tomatoes audience score indicates) — including the original live-action cinematic Supergirl herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Helen Slater, who portrayed Kara Zor-El in 1984’s Supergirl, shared her thoughts on the new film and Milly Alcock’s performance. “I loved the new Supergirl film,” she said. “I thought Milly Alcock was astonishing — fierce, strong and great comic timing!”

Slater went on to emphasize the importance of providing fresh takes of classic characters for the audience to enjoy. “My understanding is that these myths should be changing,” she said. “We want reinterpretations. That keeps it alive and keeps it going. It echoes what’s happening in the culture right now. It’s fun that it evolves and keeps developing.”

Supergirl Can Still Be a Big Part of the DCU Despite Her Film Bombing

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

It’s nice to see Slater come out and praise Alcock’s performance in Supergirl, which is one of the film’s highlights. While people are split on aspects like story execution and the main villain, most are in agreement that Alcock was a strong choice for the role of Kara Zor-El. Supergirl makes a point to highlight the key differences between Kara and her do-gooding cousin; she is a far more jaded and damaged individual due to her traumatic upbringing. Kara’s arc involves her learning to process and move past her grief, finally settling down and calling Earth her home. It’s a complex role that requires an actor capable of conveying a wide range of emotions, and Alcock does a great job of capturing the essence of this iteration of Supergirl.

The box office performance of Supergirl means another solo film for the character is unlikely, but Kara can still be an integral part of the DCU moving forward because of Alcock. Arguably, the most important aspect of Supergirl was the lead performance working, and though Alcock has been subject to intense backlash, a case can be made that she passed that crucial test. The fact that she’s consistently cited as a bright spot even as critics and fans debate the film’s other merits suggests she has a bright future ahead of her, and viewers will be excited to see her return (ideally with stronger material to work with).

Hopefully, a year from now, Alcock’s Supergirl leaves a memorable impression in a better-received film. The actress plays a supporting role in Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn’s Superman follow-up. It’s unknown how Kara fits into the story at this point in time, but her dynamic with Clark is one of the more entertaining elements of the DCU thus far. David Corenswet’s brief turn as Superman was another highlight of Supergirl, as he and Alcock play well against each other. It should be fun to see them share the screen again, continuing to flesh out their relationship. Now that Kara seems more at peace with herself, perhaps their interactions will take on a different tone, adding a new layer to the character.

Prior to the release of Supergirl, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran stated that Kara is “a major part of what we’re doing.” That proclamation didn’t do anything to juice Supergirl‘s box office numbers, but Safran and James Gunn have no reason to deviate from their plan at this point in time. In the aftermath of Supergirl‘s opening weekend, Safran said DC Studios remains confident in its long-term plan, which is the right stance to take. Panicking and making reactionary moves at this stage could do more harm than good. There’s a chance we look back at Supergirl as just a minor bump in the road; if Lanterns and Clayface are well-received later this year and Man of Tomorrow is the blockbuster it can be, then the DCU will be back on the right track, with Kara standing right beside her cousin.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!