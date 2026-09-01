Over 30 Years of Video Game Lore Comes to Life – Watch the New Street Fighter Trailer

For over thirty years, gamers have been going head-to-head at home and in arcades with the beloved fighting game series, Street Fighter. In that time, the series has developed an intense amount of lore and characters, with some…attempts to bring it to life in live-action more than once. Though the 1994 movie has become something of a cult hit now, with iconic performances by Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ming-Na Wen, and Raul Julia, the film failed to excite audiences at the time, really, in part because it wasn’t able to feel like the game came to life.

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That all changes next month, though, with the arrival of the new Street Fighter movie. Directed by Kitao Sakurai and featuring an all-star ensemble, the new trailer for the film has arrived, showing off how the feature film will not only bring to life all of the lore that fans expect, but will be chock-full of Easter eggs on screen as well. As you can see, the footage also reveals the recreation of iconic finishing moves from the film, and confirms that the comedy of the movie has its tongue at least partially in its cheek. Watch here:

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Street Fighter Movie Brings the Games to Life

One of the biggest advantages that the new Street Fighter has compared to previous attempts to adapt the game is that it’s going all out in its fidelity to the video games. In addition to Easter eggs like Ken busting a car after a fight, the movie is making sure that signature moves from all its character will be shown on screen. The trailer confirms this by giving us a taste of E. Honda’s hundred hand slap, plus a tease of what Akuma can do, and naturally, Ryu’s Hadouken.

Street Fighter star David Dastmalchian, who will play M. Bison in the movie, previosuly teased to ComicBook that the film is not only bringing these moves to life but doing them practically and in-camera as much as possible.

“Kitao (Sakurai, the director) loves this game so much. All of us do,” Dastmalchian revealed at SDCC. “But the passion that he put into it, and his insistence on trying to find a way for the first time to practically, not with special effects, but practically pull off everyone’s special moves as much as is possible…I believe when all is said and done, people will be watching this film and for the first time see practically brought to life the Psycho Crusher on celluloid.”

On top of the impressive commitment to bringing a version of the games to life that fans can really recognize, Street Figher is already impressive because of the huge ensemble cast that has been put together. In addition to Dastmalchian as the sinsiter antagonist, the film will also star ast Noah Centineo as Ken, with Andrew Koji as Ryu, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. In addition, WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will play Akuma and Guile, respectively, with 50 Cent taking on the role of Balrog and Jason Momoa getting colorful again by playing Blanka.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16th, marking the return of the franchise to the big screen after a seventeen year gap.