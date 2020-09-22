New Over the Moon Trailer Released by Netflix

Just as it did with Klaus last year, Netflix is once again looking to provide Pixar with some stiff competition in the race for the most prestigious awards in animation. This fall, the streaming service is releasing a new film called Over the Moon, and it looks to be one of the most stunning animated projects in some time. With bright colors, a moving story, and plenty of brand new, original music, Over the Moon has the makings of one of the best animated features this year, and the newly-released trailer certainly shows just how exciting the film will be when it arrives in October.

Unlike the first trailer, this new footage focuses mostly on the world of the moon itself, where lead character Fei Fei spends most of the movie attempting to reunite a moon goddess with her lost love. You can check it out in the video above.

Over the Moon stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn. The film is directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs. The script comes from The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells, who tragically passed away in 2018.

“I remember as a kid, asking my dad to read [the story of Chang'e] over and over and over to me," Soo said during Netflix's Annecy presentation. "Because I was just obsessed with this idea of the moon lady. And when I was asked to play her, I was of course honored because it’s so infrequent that I’m being asked to play specifically Chinese characters. And also even more rare that I get to be in a film with incredible Asian actors who are surrounding me. So when I read the script and they invited me to come join them to create this beautiful story, I was, of course, immediately on board and so excited.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Over the Moon below.

"Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination."

What did you think of the new trailer for Over the Moon? Are you looking forward to its debut on Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments!