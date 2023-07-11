Owen Wilson Breaks Silence on Being Left Out of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Wes Anderson has a few elements that he consistently returns to when taking on new projects and one of those elements are the actors he comes back to working with again and again. Among the staple actors Anderson works with is Loki star Owen Wilson. Wilson has appeared in eight of Anderson's films to date, but the actor was notably absent from the filmmaker's most recent project, Asteroid City. Now, speaking with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak for Disney's Haunted Mansion, Wilson reacts to not being in the film and even though he's not in the film — he feels very good about it.

"It's funny that you ask that because I loved, as a kid, the first kind of video game, Asteroids, that we would play at 7-11 in Dallas," Wilson said when asked if he got FOMO for not doing Asteroid City. "And so, I love that title, Asteroid City. And then I was driving with my kids to see the soccer game the other day and you see the billboards for it. And it just seems to me, I don't know, it's something that makes me feel good because Wes is, his movies are very… they're particular. And so, there's such a following and people get really excited. Makes me feel good about our culture."

Wilson is Also Excited About Loki Season 2

Asteroid City isn't the only project that Wilson is excited about. While Wilson isn't in Asteroid City, he is returning for the second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki and he says that fans can expect a more in-depth look at his character, Mobius' past.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson says of his time on the first season of the show. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even more so because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

"So, I think for us, we had spoken about, I think there were a few drafts of the script where you did see like a family or you did see a life, but I think we all kind of decided we don't know what it is yet. And I think that's exciting, right? Because it gives more road to travel with him. And I think it's more painful when he is going to be deleted, him saying, 'What if I had a family' Because, maybe he did or maybe he didn't, I don't know where the writers will take his character," former Loki helmer Kate Herron previously told us.

What is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.