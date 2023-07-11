Loki Star Owen Wilson Teases We'll Finally Learn More About Mobius in Season 2 (Exclusive)

With Secret Invasion now airing on Disney+, the second season of Loki is the next thing on the release docket for Marvel Studios. The show will feature a bunch of familiar faces, including the return of Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius. While Wilson won't reveal too much about his role in the upcoming bunch of episodes, he tells ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak fans will be able to expect a more in-depth look at Mobius' upbringing.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson says of his time on the first season of the show. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

You can see our chat with Wilson above.

Mobius was initially set to get an origin story in the show's first season or, at the very least, a few scenes with his family before he became a member of the TVA.

"So I think for us, we had spoken about, I think there were a few drafts of the script where you did see like a family or you did see a life, but I think we all kind of decided we don't know what it is yet. And I think that's exciting, right? Because it gives more road to travel with him. And I think it's more painful when he is going to be deleted, him saying, 'What if I had a family' Because, maybe he did or maybe he didn't, I don't know where the writers will take his character," former Loki helmer Kate Herron previously told us.

It's unclear if the show will reuse any of the scenes previously written for the first season.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.