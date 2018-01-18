New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Photos Tease Jaeger vs. Jaeger Battle

The release date of Pacific Rim Uprising is fast approaching, and a trio of new stills have been released to celebrate.

The photos, which are courtesy of Total Film magazine, mainly focus on Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) and his role in the Jaeger defense. You can check out the photos in our gallery below.

The first photo shows Jake inspecting the mechanics of a Jaeger, while another shows him alongside Amara (Cailee Spaeny). The third photo shows a glimpse at a pretty unique fight scene, with two Jaegers appearing to face off against each other.

Considering the fan-favorite nature of the first Pacific Rim film, it’s safe to say that Uprising will have a lot to live up to. But according to the film’s director, Steven DeKnight, honoring the legacy of Guillermo del Toro’s original film was definitely a priority.

“We did a deep dive, forensic investigation on the first movie,” DeKnight told ComicBook.com last year. “We wanted to figure out the best ways to call back to it and the use of the first movie. The first movie is really important to this movie because there are things that happen in the first movie that carry over into this movie, where this would not exist without that.”

If all goes well, Uprising has plans to springboard into a larger Pacific Rim franchise, which could potentially include crossovers with Legendary’s Godzilla and King Kong films.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over],” DeKnight revealed back in October. “Look, I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

Pacific Rim Uprising will storm into theaters on March 23, 2018.

