New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Coming Soon According to John Boyega

A new Pacific Rim Uprising trailer is nearly ready to launch.

Star John Boyega teased as much on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You guys deserve another Pacific Rim trailer tbh…..soon….soon,” Boyega tweeted.

Trailer Track reports that a new trailer for the Pacific Rim Uprising has been classified by Alberta Film Ratings. The trailer could arrive ahead of Maze Runner: The Death Cure next. It may also be held until Black Panther opens next month. There’s also the possibility that it will debut during the Super Bowl on February 4.

Boyega stars in Pacific Rim Uprising. The film is a sequel to the first Pacific Rim, which was directed by Guillermo del Toro. Steven S. DeKnight directs the sequel. Both Boyega and DeKnight have spoken about what the film means to them.

“I loved the first Pacific Rim,” said Boyega. “That classic tale of robots and that holds weight and that holds power. Everybody has felt that feeling when those monsters go through a city. It creates an instant excitement.”

Director Steven S. DeKnight said, “I grew up watching the old giant monster movies from Japan. The classics like Ultraman, Space Giants, and of course Godzilla. I just ate it up. With the technology we have, we have a chance to make it that much more spectacular. Ultimately it’s a world conflict and everyone’s putting aside their differences and come together.”

Boyega added, “Pacific Rim Uprising gives an answer back to those monsters that we’ve grown up watching. If they were to attack us, what would we have? We have the Jaegers.

“I can announce that this is the most action that I’ve ever done. It’s like getting a ticket to the best boxing match ever.”

The original Pacific Rim earned positive reviews but was et with a disappointing domestic box office pull of $101 million. However, the film performed strongly at the international box office, which boosted its worldwide total to $411 million, enough to get the sequel greenlit.

Production on Pacific Rim: Uprising began in November 2016 in Australia. Filming moved to China in March 2017 and concluded later that month.

Pacific Rim Uprising currently has a 3.59 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making Pacific Rim Uprising the 11th most anticipated upcoming movie not based on a comic book among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Pacific Rim Uprising by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Pacific Rim Uprising opens in theaters on March 23, 2018.