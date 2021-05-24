Reddit User Photoshops Paddington Into Classic Movies and It's the Best Thing You'll See Today

As of April, Paddington 2 became the best-reviewed movie in all of the land. After a decades-old review of Citizen Kane surfaced blasting the all-time classic, its score on Rotten Tomatoes was reduced to a mere 99-percent Fresh rating. That leaves the Paddington sequel as the only perfectly rated feature on the review aggregator.

To celebrate, one eager fan of the beloved bear has been photoshopping the character into whatever movie they can think of, from American Psycho to multiple Star Wars franchise, Knives Out, and beyond. We've gathered some of the best pieces below, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Luckily for fans of the franchise, Paddington 3 is officially in active development by Studiocanal.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third," producer David Heyman said in an interview in 2018. "He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on."

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it," Heyman continued. "He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”