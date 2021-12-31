Paddington 3 Confirmed to Be in Development

✖

Get ready to crack open your favorite jar of marmalade, because Paddington 3 is officially in active development. The news was revealed by Variety on Wednesday, with representatives from Studiocanal confirming that the project is now underway, saying “We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2.” Specific details surrounding the project are currently under wraps, although that surely won't stop fans from getting hyped about the idea of seeing the lovable stuffed bear onscreen again.

The threequel has been reportedly in development since 2018, although updates have been relatively scarce since then. Reports have indicated that director Paul King would not be returning to helm the sequel, in part because he is working on the live-action Willy Wonka reboot Wonka.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third," producer David Heyman said in an interview at the time. "He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on."

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it," Heyman continued. "He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”

“I absolutely love doing Paddington,” Ben Winshaw, who voices the adorable bear, revealed. “It takes a lot of time, and each time I’ve done it, it’s taken the better part of a year. But… I would love to do another one.”

What do you think of Paddington 3 officially being in the works? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!