New Palm Springs Cut Released By Hulu

✖

The movie landscape definitely went into some unexpected directions in 2020 due to the ongoing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there still were some buzzworthy films that have arrived within the past year. Palm Springs, was undoubtedly among them, debuting on Hulu over last summer to critical and fan acclaim. Beginning Monday, fans will now have an opportunity to experience the film in an entirely new way, with a "commentary cut". Akin to the commentary tracks that traditionally are included with DVD releases, the new version will include audio from stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, director Max Barbakow, and screenwriter Andy Siara.

“As far as I know we’re the first [streaming film],” Samberg told Variety of the new version. “We realized that Palm Springs will always be on Hulu, which is great, but there are elements of the DVD experience that just don’t exist anymore. They were very amenable in talking about ways to get some fun stuff in there.”

In Palm Springs, when carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Meredith Hagner, Dale Dickey, Chris Pang, Peter Gallagher, June Squibb, Jacqueline Obradors, Connor O'Malley, and Tongay Chirisa. The film is directed by Max Barbakow (The Duke).

"I feel like I'm a part of a cult classic," Chirisa told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview last year. "And I've always believed that Andy, with his work ethic and just his style, that he's definitely going to be one of the comedy greats in the genre. So for it to have people respond the way they are is just really, really great. I think was a fresh spin on an old narrative that everybody knows too well, and the fact that people are receiving it the way they are means that it's brought a new, fresh twist to it for the new generation. So hopefully it will carry on, and it will carry forward for the next 25, 30 years as one of those films that had made everybody really famous and really successful. You know, it's like 'What were they doing before they became famous?' So hopefully Palm Springs will be one of those films. Or, it could just be people are really bored and have got nothing else to do during the quarantine season, and that's why they're watching it!"

Will you be checking out the new version of Palm Springs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!