Paramount+ Streaming New Christmas Movies and Episodes
Here's what's new in the Paramount+ Holiday Collection 2023.
'Tis the season for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service has unwrapped this year's refreshed Paramount+ Holiday Collection, which includes celebrations on CBS — from the National Christmas Tree Lighting to the holiday-themed Big Brother Reindeer Games special — as well as seasonal fan-favs like Scrooged, Bad Santa, and the John Candy and Steve Martin classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Plus, wish a "Merry Nickmas" with holiday episodes from Nickelodeon 'toons SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats, or celebrate a Christmas With the Cranes with holiday episodes from the original Frasier and the new Paramount+ revival.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to tune into the live stream of CBS broadcasts of such events as The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week, the 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays, New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (streaming the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers), or watch Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's episodes or movies any time on-demand on the Paramount+ Holiday Collection landing page. The collection includes 21 specially curated carousels, including "Ha Ha Holidays Episodes," "Classic Christmas Episodes," "Falalala Family Fun," and many more, which you can see below.
Season's Greetings
Christmas classics and best-of hits for the holidays, including A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas (December 1), Bad Santa, Bad Santa 2, RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular, Scrooged, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! and more.
Celebrate with CBS
Special holiday programming from CBS coming to Paramount+, including The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week (Week of December 4), Big Brother Reindeer Games (December 12), National Christmas Tree Lighting (December 15), The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays (December 22) and more.
Under the Mistletoe
Feel-good holiday romances to snuggle up to, including Christmas Cupid (December 1), Bridget Jones's Diary, Last Holiday, 12 Dates of Christmas, Home for the Holidays, A Christmas Proposal and more.
Laughing All the Way
Jolly holiday fun with films that include Deck The Halls (December 1), Ernest Saves Christmas (December 1), Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist, Mean Girls, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, Daddy's Home 2 and more.
Falalala Family Fun
Beloved seasonal classics for family movie night, including SpongeBob's Twas The Night Before Spongemas special (December 1), The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (November 15), Rise of the Guardians (December 1), A Boy Named Charlie Brown, Sonic Christmas Blast, and more.
Christmas with the Cranes
A new carousel featuring holiday episodes from both the original and new Paramount+ original series Frasier, as well as Cheers.
Merry Nickmas
Holiday episodes from family-friendly franchises, including Rugrats ("Rugrats Chanukah"), SpongeBob SquarePants ("It's a SpongeBob Christmas!"), Avatar: The Last Airbender ("Winter Solstice," Parts 1 & 2"), Hey Arnold, The Loud House ("11 Louds A Leapin") and many more.
Movies for Snow Days & Winter Nights
Cozy classics for the whole family to enjoy together, including Bend It Like Beckham (December 1), Joyful Noise (December 1), The Wiz, School Of Rock, Scooby-Doo, Hugo, Instant Family, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and more.
Nick Jr. Nickmas
Holiday fun for the smallest members of the household, including special episodes from Peppa Pig ("Chinese New Year" / "The Panda Twins"), Dora The Explorer ("Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure"), Blue's Clues (A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights), PAW Patrol ("Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!") and more.
Ha Ha Holiday Episodes
Comedic relief from fan-favorite series, such as Ghosts ("The Christmas Spirit," Parts 1 & 2), Everybody Hates Chris ("Everybody Hates Kwanzaa"), Beavis and Butt-head ("Huh-Huh-Humbug" / "It's a Miserable Life") and more.