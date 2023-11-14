Paramount+ Streaming New Christmas Movies and Episodes

'Tis the season for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service has unwrapped this year's refreshed Paramount+ Holiday Collection, which includes celebrations on CBS — from the National Christmas Tree Lighting to the holiday-themed Big Brother Reindeer Games special — as well as seasonal fan-favs like Scrooged, Bad Santa, and the John Candy and Steve Martin classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Plus, wish a "Merry Nickmas" with holiday episodes from Nickelodeon 'toons SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats, or celebrate a Christmas With the Cranes with holiday episodes from the original Frasier and the new Paramount+ revival.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to tune into the live stream of CBS broadcasts of such events as The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week, the 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays, New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (streaming the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers), or watch Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's episodes or movies any time on-demand on the Paramount+ Holiday Collection landing page. The collection includes 21 specially curated carousels, including "Ha Ha Holidays Episodes," "Classic Christmas Episodes," "Falalala Family Fun," and many more, which you can see below.