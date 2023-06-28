Patrick Wilson Reveals Comic Book Movie He Wants to Direct (Exclusive)

Patrick Wilson embarks on a directorial career next month with the release of Insidious: The Red Door, and during a conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the beloved actor revealed that he already has an idea in place for a comic book adaptation he would like to direct. Wilson, who has appeared in movies like Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Aquaman, didn't pick a superhero film as his starting point, though; he's interested in exploring the world of Hawaiian Dick, a quartet of comic book miniseries that were published by Image Comics, mostly in the early 2000s, although Aloha, Hawaiian Dick launched in 2016.

Hawaiian Dick, created by B. Clay Moore and Steven Michael Griffin, centered on Byrd, a private detective, who found himself in a variety of high-stakes situations, in a supernatural-tinged, noir-inspired version of 1950s Hawaii. In 2009, the first miniseries was named one of Wizard magazine's 100 greatest graphic novels of the Wizard era. In 2004, the series was optioned by Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema, but nothing ever came of it. Apparently, though, Wilson was approached about being in the movie way back then.

"Yeah, there is," Wilson said with a laugh when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian asked if he had a comic book dream project. "I've never said this, but I'll throw it out there. You know what I've always wanted to do, and always been fascinated by, is Hawaiian Dick....I was approached about that movie to act in it a hundred years ago with Frank Coraci. I have no idea where the rights are to that movie, but I always loved that series....Hawaiian Dick. Look it up!"

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Insidious: The Red Door opens in theaters on July 7.