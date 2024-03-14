Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins Says She's Back on the Star Wars Movie

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is back in the Star Wars universe once again. Disney and Lucasfilm had previously hired Jenkins to direct a new Star Wars film called Rogue Squadron, centering around the adventures of X-Wing pilots. The studio went as far as to film an entire announcement video, with Jenkins arriving at a hangar and hopping into an X-Wing. However, with Jenkins previously tied up in Wonder Woman 3 plans, Rogue Squadron was pulled from the Disney calender.

A lot has changed since then, and Jenkins is now all-in on the Rogue Squadron project. Wonder Woman 3 isn't happening, as DC is getting a full relaunch under James Gunn and Peter Safran. That has apparently freed Jenkins up to return to Star Wars.

Speaking to Ben Mankiewicz on the Talking Pictures podcast, Jenkins said she's moving full-steam ahead on Rogue Squadron. She says she's writing the script for the film right now and that she reached a new deal with Lucasfilm and Disney to both write and direct the movie.

"So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said. "So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?

"And so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows? It's hard, they have a hard job in front of them of what's the first movie they're gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I'm back on doing Rogue Squadron and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it."

Right now, with Rogue Squadron back on the slate, there are four other Star Wars movies in development. The Mandalorian and Grogu, a feature film continuation of The Mandalorian from Jon Favreau, is going into production later this year. Logan and Indiana Jones director James Mangold is working on a film about the origins of the Force, while Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is developing a film about Rey as she builds the new Jedi Order. Dave Filoni is also working on a live-action theatrical film.