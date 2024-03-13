Star Wars Villainous Adds Two New Characters in New Standalone Expansion

Darth Maul and Captain Phasma are coming to Star Wars Villainous. Today, Ravensburger announced Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last, a new two-person "expandalone" game that adds new characters to the Star Wars Villainous franchise. The new game will add Darth Maul and Captain Phasma, both of which are popular villains from the Star Wars franchise. No details about how these two characters will play in the game, or how their Objectives differ from other characters. The new game will go on sale at Target on July 21st.

"The Star Wars galaxy is filled with rich, nuanced, dark, tragic, wonderful stories, especially when it comes to fan-favorite villains like Darth Maul," said Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger, in a press release announcing the new game. "When it comes to celebrating the dark side of the Force, we knew we had to tell the story of Darth Maul through Villainous' immersive gameplay. How does one capture that in a deck of cards? Fans should look forward to our team's custom art of iconic moments and an Objective more ruthless than ever before."

Launched in 2022, Star Wars Villainous is an expansion of the Ravensburger Villainous game system, with players controlling iconic characters from various franchises (Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars) as they race to complete their objective ahead of other characters. Each character exists on their own standalone board and have their own objectives, but players can interact with each other via the Fate Deck, which throws obstacles at other players. The Star Wars Villainous game is unique in that it not only features vehicles that serve as a fifth location to interact with, players also spend two kinds of in-game currency to activate powers as opposed to one in other games.

This marks the second expandalone for Star Wars Villainous, following a Scum and Villany expansion that added Boba Fett, Seventh Sister, and Cad Bane. The base game includes Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, and General Grievous.