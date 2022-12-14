Patty Jenkins Reveals Good News About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Plans

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron may not be quite as up in the air as fans thought. On Tuesday, Jenkins took to social media to break her silence about what she referred to as "inaccuracies" regarding "private career matters" in the wake of news about Wonder Woman 3 and while much of her lengthy statement was about what transpired with that film's development, she also clarified some things about Rogue Squadron, including that the film is still very much in active development.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed," Jenkins wrote. "They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

The update comes soon after news that Wonder Woman 3 was not going forward at Warner Bros, something that Jenkins addressed in her statement as well, clarifying that while she was open to "considering anything asked of me" for that film, she was of the understanding that there was nothing that she could do to move the project forward at this time, citing the numerous changes DC is currently dealing with. The news about Wonder Woman 3 had led to speculation about the status of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, leading some fans to wonder if the scrapping of the DC film could lead to Rogue Squadron continuing forward.

Rogue Squadron was first announced by Lucasfilm in 2020, shortly before the release of Wonder Woman 1984. However, by November 2021, there were reports of various delays regarding the film though the film remains on the schedule for a 2023 release, specifically for December 22, 2023. While Jenkins notes in her statement that she doesn't know if things will end up happening — either on that timetable or at all — it sounds like things are at least still in the works.

As for Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins had only positive words for the character and her own journey with her.

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me," she wrote.

