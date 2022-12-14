Patty Jenkins Slams Rumors Over Wonder Woman 3 Cancelation Report

Warner Bros. Discovery is once again in the hot seat over their dealings with DC Studios. Last week, it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 wouldn't not be going forward and that Patty Jenkins exited the project after being told that it didn't fit in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. It was also revealed that Jenkins refused to retool the third Wonder Woman film and exited the project stating that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy "didn't understand" the character. Now, Jenkins has taken to Twitter to slam those reports. You can't check out what the director had to say below.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now," Jenkins wrote. "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

