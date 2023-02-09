Paul Rudd Reveals the Anchorman Scene That Made the Cast Laugh the Hardest

Paul Rudd is about to have a tremendous month with his latest project, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, being released next weekend. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the pivotal Ant-Man movie as it introduces moviegoers to the big bad of The Multiverse Saga: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). This will arguably be the biggest film that Rudd as ever headlined, and while doing promotional appearances he has been reminiscing on past projects like Anchorman. During a new GQ video, Rudd broke down some of his most iconic roles and revealed which Anchorman scene that made the cast laugh the hardest.

"That's not in the script or anything and I was, took me by surprise. You don't want to laugh when you're in someone's take because you don't want to make something unusable. And if it's really funny and then somebody laughs, and you can't use it, it's really annoying, and so there's always a pressure not to laugh. That being said, I think this scene is the hardest, it's the first time I think even the crew was getting a little annoyed 'cause we just couldn't get through it," Rudd said. "Which was the scene of all of us sitting around a table, plotting how we were going to take down Veronica Corningstone and Will [Farrell] is asking Brick what he's eating and Brick says, 'Oh, it was one of those delicious falafel hot dogs with cinnamon and bacon on top.' To which Farrell replies. 'What do you mean by one of those? Those don't exist. That's a used coffee filter with cigarette butts on it.' And I remember looking at it and it was coffee grounds, but it was like chocolate cake, but it looked like coffee, a real coffee filter, like a cigarette butt, a wrapper, and then a dime. And every time [Steve] Carell would take a bite of it, it was so repulsive, we'd all start laughing, we'd have to do it again, and then the buildup became funny because Will would then say 'By the way Brick, what is that you're eating?' And as soon as you just go 'By the way Brick', he didn't even get out 'What are you eating?' It was the pause and then noticing, and then we'd all just start laughing."

The next film Rudd will appear in is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

