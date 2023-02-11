Paul Rudd's Son Thought He Worked at a Movie Theater

Marvel Studios is about to launch their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and it will probably be the biggest movie of Paul Rudd's career. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some pretty all-over-the-place reactions but will probably go down as the best in the franchise. Rudd has been in a plethora of movies and TV shows throughout his career and probably has one of the most recognizable faces of all time. The actor was even named People's Sexiest Man Alive back in 2021, so you'd think that every one would know that he's a movie star. It seems that some of his family were in the dark about what he actually does for a living, as his son previously thought that he worked for a movie theater. During a recent appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Rudd revealed that it wasn't until his son Jack turned 15 that he found out his dad was an actor.

"I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're 3 and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you,'" Rudd revealed. "I didn't really explain what I did. We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute."

"I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together. I never corrected him," Instead he would jokingly tell him "I work at the AMC Lowes."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

