Paw Patrol: The Movie Releases First Preview Images

Paramount has released the first seven official still from their upcoming animated summer tentpole, Paw Patrol: The Movie. Among the images are the first official looks at the characters played by Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, and WandaVision's Randall Park. The film, an adaptation of the hit animated series on Nickelodeon, the PAW Patrol movie is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division.

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

Spin Master Entertainment’s Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, will produce the film and Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce. Representing a new chapter for this continually growing entertainment franchise, the feature film is based on the award-winning, hit preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast globally by Nickelodeon.

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will be in theaters in August 2021.

You can see the images below.