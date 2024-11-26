Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in December 2024

With December just a few days away, Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know all of the new movies and TV shows that will soon be added to its streaming lineup. The NBCUniversal streamer recently unveiled the full list of titles that are joining the roster across the month of December, and there’s quite a lot for folks to look forward to.

December will see the streaming premiere of the hit horror film Speak No Evil, which stars X-Men alum James McAvoy. Peacock will also be adding another season of The Office Superfan Episodes, giving extended looks at every episode from the show’s eighth installment. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s December additions below, and keep in mind that Peacock’s Black Friday Deal offers one year of service for $19.99 (75% off).

December 1st

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (1992)

Believe in Christmas

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hook

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts

Still Waiting

This Is The End

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

December 2nd

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Caprica, Season 1

The Christmas Quest

Clean House: New York, Season 1

The Finnish Line

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

December 3rd

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

The Northman

December 4th

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

December 5th

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

I Can Only Imagine

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

December 6th

A Dance In The Snow

The Holiday List

Saban’s Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

Strays (2023)

Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)

December 7th

Private Princess Christmas

Trolls

December 8th

Sugarplummed

December 9th

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15

Leah’s Perfect Gift

Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2

December 10th

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere (Peacock Original)

December 11th

The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

December 12th

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

December 13th

All I Need for Christmas

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

December 14th

Hanukkah on the Rocks

December 15th

The Santa Class

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)

December 16th

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

December 17th

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)

December 19th

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

December 20th

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

Trading Up Christmas

December 21st

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)

December 22nd

Happy Howlidays

Sing 2

December 23rd

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)

December 24th

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

December 26th

Five Nights At Freddy’s

House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)

Prey For The Devil

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)

December 30th

Inside Look: Nosferatu

December 31st

Jesus Revolution

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)

Stillwater