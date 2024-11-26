Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in December 2024

With December just a few days away, Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know all of the new movies and TV shows that will soon be added to its streaming lineup. The NBCUniversal streamer recently unveiled the full list of titles that are joining the roster across the month of December, and there’s quite a lot for folks to look forward to.
Videos by ComicBook.com
December will see the streaming premiere of the hit horror film Speak No Evil, which stars X-Men alum James McAvoy. Peacock will also be adding another season of The Office Superfan Episodes, giving extended looks at every episode from the show’s eighth installment. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s December additions below, and keep in mind that Peacock’s Black Friday Deal offers one year of service for $19.99 (75% off).
December 1st
The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)
American Hangman
Another Kind of Wedding
Beethoven (1992)
Believe in Christmas
Beverly Hills Wedding
The Big Lebowski
The Blessing Bracelet
Bridal Wave
Brown Sugar
Catch Me If You Can
The Change-Up
Country At Heart
Cut, Color, Murder
Deep Impact
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Dream Moms
Drumline
East Side Sushi
Edward Sissorhands
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Heat
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
Hook
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Inception
Jamesy Boy
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Krampus
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Life (2017)
Lone Survivor
Love in Design
The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
Mamma Mia!
Meatballs
Merry Madagascar
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Office Space
Over The Moon In Love
Pacific Rim
The Parts You Lose
Pride And Prejudice
Puss In Boots
Rhapsody of Love
Rise Of The Guardians
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Rock Of Ages
The Shack
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spare Parts
Still Waiting
This Is The End
To Catch a Spy
The Valley of Light
Waiting…
Wedding of a Lifetime
Wish You Were Here
December 2nd
About A Boy, Seasons 1-2
The Black Donnellys, Season 1
Caprica, Season 1
The Christmas Quest
Clean House: New York, Season 1
The Finnish Line
L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2
Uncle Buck, Season 1
Up All Night, Seasons 1-2
December 3rd
Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)
The Northman
December 4th
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)
December 5th
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
I Can Only Imagine
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
[RELATED: Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix in December 2024]
December 6th
A Dance In The Snow
The Holiday List
Saban’s Power Rangers
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)
Strays (2023)
Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)
December 7th
Private Princess Christmas
Trolls
December 8th
Sugarplummed
December 9th
The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3
Colony, Seasons 1-3
Defiance, Seasons 1-3
Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5
Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15
Leah’s Perfect Gift
Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2
December 10th
Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere (Peacock Original)
December 11th
The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
December 12th
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
December 13th
All I Need for Christmas
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
December 14th
Hanukkah on the Rocks
December 15th
The Santa Class
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)
December 16th
Definitely, Maybe
Following Yonder Star
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
December 17th
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)
Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)
December 19th
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
December 20th
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
Trading Up Christmas
December 21st
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)
December 22nd
Happy Howlidays
Sing 2
December 23rd
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)
December 24th
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
December 26th
Five Nights At Freddy’s
House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)
Prey For The Devil
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)
December 30th
Inside Look: Nosferatu
December 31st
Jesus Revolution
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)
Stillwater