Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2022
May is almost here and Peacock is celebrating the arrival of the new month with an array of new additions. Each day in May will see more movies, TV shows, specials, and live sporting events make their way to the streaming service. From classic films to new TV episodes to WWE PPV events, Peacock has something in store for just about everyone next month.
The first of the month will see a horde of movies added to the streaming service, including the first two films in the Shrek franchise. Shrek and Shrek 2 have been dominant streaming forces over on Netflix as of late, so they should prove to be popular options on Peacock going forward. May 1st will also see the addition of several beloved action films, such as Con Air, Die Hard, and Independence Day.
TV fans will be excited to see new episodes of Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, and other popular NBC TV shows added to Peacock throughout the month. May will also see the debut of the highly anticipated second season of Girls5Eva.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's May arrivals below!
May 1
13 Going on 30, 2004
About a Boy, 2002
The American, 2010
American Gangster, 2007
Armageddon, 1998
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008
The Best Man, 1999
The Blues Brothers, 1980
Bride Wars, 2009
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cat's Eye, 1985
Con Air, 1997
Constantine, 2005
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Creepshow, 1982
Dark Waters, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Disaster Movie, 2008
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Flipper, 1996
Head Over Heels, 2001
Housesitter, 1992
Independence Day, 1996
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Jarhead, 2005
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Just Wright, 2010
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016
Land of the Lost, 2009
Last Knights, 2015
Leatherheads, 2008
Little Rascals, 1994
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Madagascar, 2005
Man on a Ledge, 2012
Midway, 1976
Milk, 2008
The Namesake, 2006
Needful Things, 1993
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019
Public Enemies, 2009
Ray, 2004
Red Rock West, 1992
Resident Evil, 2002
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017
Rumble Fish, 1983
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler's List, 1993
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sicario, 2015
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Slap Shot, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980
Snatch, 2000
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
Tombstone, 1993
The Transporter, 2002
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IndyCar Series #4 Barber
Indy Lights – Barber
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps
USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars
May 2
Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw 3D, 2010
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 3
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter, 1984
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
They Live, 1988
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Village of the Damned, 1995
May 6
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 7
2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Kentucky Derby
Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton
Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United
Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Salt Lake City, UT
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
USFL – TBD
May 8
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox
Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton
Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle
USFL – TBD
WrestleMania Backlash
May 10
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
Premier League -Watford v. Everton
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 12
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
Firestarter, 2022
IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Wanda Diamond League – Doha
May 14
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Finals
IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
US Equestrian Championships
May 15
Billboard Music Awards 2022
IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s
Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton
Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City
Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City
USFL – TBD
May 16
Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1
May 17
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
Botched, Season 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 19
Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 20
HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Magnolia Bloom, 2022
The Other Side, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks
Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022
May 21
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
Preakness Stakes
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)
Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham
USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions
USFL – TBD
The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
French Open – First Round
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates
May 25
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
May 26
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
May 27
2020 U.S. Women's Open, 2020
Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020
Golf's Greatest Rounds, Season 1
Indianapolis 500 Final Practice
My U.S. Open, 2020
U.S. Open, 2018
U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995
U.S. Women's Open Decade, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Flyovers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open History Makers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Documentary, 2019
U.S. Women's Open Classic Finishes, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020
May 28
French Open – Round 3 or 4
HSBC World Rugby London Men's
Prefontaine Classic
Senior PGA Championship
May 29
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds
Senior PGA Championship
USFL – TBD
May 31
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5