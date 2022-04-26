Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2022

May is almost here and Peacock is celebrating the arrival of the new month with an array of new additions. Each day in May will see more movies, TV shows, specials, and live sporting events make their way to the streaming service. From classic films to new TV episodes to WWE PPV events, Peacock has something in store for just about everyone next month.

The first of the month will see a horde of movies added to the streaming service, including the first two films in the Shrek franchise. Shrek and Shrek 2 have been dominant streaming forces over on Netflix as of late, so they should prove to be popular options on Peacock going forward. May 1st will also see the addition of several beloved action films, such as Con Air, Die Hard, and Independence Day.

TV fans will be excited to see new episodes of Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, and other popular NBC TV shows added to Peacock throughout the month. May will also see the debut of the highly anticipated second season of Girls5Eva.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's May arrivals below!