Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2024
Migration and Community are coming to Peacock in April.
April is just around the corner and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by preparing subscribers for all of the excitement ahead. On Thursday, the streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on Peacock over the next several weeks.
The month gets started with a huge wave of additions on April Fool's Day. April 1st will see Peacock add all six seasons of the hit series Community (and Peacock will eventually be the exclusive home of the upcoming Community feature film).
That same day, Peacock will add dozens of hit movies. Six Fast and Furious movies are returning to the service, along with all three Godfather movies, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, and a handful of Mission: Impossible titles. Migration, the new movie from Illumination, is making its streaming debut on April 19th.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's April additions below!
April 1st
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
April 3rd
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
April 8th
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)
April 18th
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
April 30th
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed