Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2024

April is just around the corner and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by preparing subscribers for all of the excitement ahead. On Thursday, the streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on Peacock over the next several weeks.

The month gets started with a huge wave of additions on April Fool's Day. April 1st will see Peacock add all six seasons of the hit series Community (and Peacock will eventually be the exclusive home of the upcoming Community feature film).

That same day, Peacock will add dozens of hit movies. Six Fast and Furious movies are returning to the service, along with all three Godfather movies, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, and a handful of Mission: Impossible titles. Migration, the new movie from Illumination, is making its streaming debut on April 19th.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's April additions below!