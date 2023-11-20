Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2023

December is still more than a week away, but Peacock is getting prepared for the month ahead. Over the weekend, Peacock released the complete list of movies and TV episodes making their way to its lineup over the course of December. From Hallmark Christmas movies to the return of Monk, there's quite a lot for Peacock subscribers to look forward to over the next several weeks. Peacock and Blumhouse recently announced that December will bring the streaming debut of the new horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer. The legacy sequel to William Friedkin's iconic film, from director David Gordon Green, will begin streaming on December 1st. One week after the new Exorcist movie arrives on Peacock, the streaming service will be bringing Tony Shalhoub's Monk back to the screen. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will bring back several of the main characters from the original USA TV show to work on a brand new mystery. The film starts streaming on December 8th. You can check out the full list of Peacock's December additions below!

December 1st Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Chronicles of Riddick

Riddick

Commitment to Life

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery

Dream Moms

Everest

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Exorcist: Believer

The Family Man

Frost/Nixon

Fun with Dick and Jane

Game of Love

Heart of the Matter

The Journey Ahead

Jumanji

Just Go with It

Kajillionaire

Kick-Ass 2

The Last Witch Hunter

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance

Man on the Moon

North to Home

Perfect Harmony

Pitch Black

Pitch Perfect

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

A Winning Team

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 2nd My Norwegian Holiday

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode prevnext

December 3rd A Not So Royal Christmas prevnext

December 4th Botched, Season 8, All Episodes

Christmas with a Kiss

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

December 5th Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 6th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode prevnext

December 7th Beast

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 8th Christmas at the Opry

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

To All a Good Night

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 9th The Croods: A New Age

Magic in Mistletoe

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

WWE NXT Deadline prevnext

December 10th Christmas on Cherry Lane

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 11th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

Round and Round prevnext

December 12th Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 13th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Halloween Ends

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode prevnext

December 14th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 15th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes prevnext

December 16th Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Secret Gift of Christmas

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 17th Sealed with a List prevnext

December 18th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Friends & Family Christmas

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

December 19th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes

Password, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 20th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes prevnext

December 21st Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 22nd Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 23rd Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 25th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode prevnext

December 26th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 27th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 28th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

December 29th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext