Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2023
The Exorcist: Believer and Mr. Monk's Last Case are among the biggest December additions for Peacock.
December is still more than a week away, but Peacock is getting prepared for the month ahead. Over the weekend, Peacock released the complete list of movies and TV episodes making their way to its lineup over the course of December. From Hallmark Christmas movies to the return of Monk, there's quite a lot for Peacock subscribers to look forward to over the next several weeks.
Peacock and Blumhouse recently announced that December will bring the streaming debut of the new horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer. The legacy sequel to William Friedkin's iconic film, from director David Gordon Green, will begin streaming on December 1st.
One week after the new Exorcist movie arrives on Peacock, the streaming service will be bringing Tony Shalhoub's Monk back to the screen. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will bring back several of the main characters from the original USA TV show to work on a brand new mystery. The film starts streaming on December 8th.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's December additions below!
December 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
The Chronicles of Riddick
Riddick
Commitment to Life
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence
Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder
Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery
Dream Moms
Everest
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Exorcist: Believer
The Family Man
Frost/Nixon
Fun with Dick and Jane
Game of Love
Heart of the Matter
The Journey Ahead
Jumanji
Just Go with It
Kajillionaire
Kick-Ass 2
The Last Witch Hunter
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance
Man on the Moon
North to Home
Perfect Harmony
Pitch Black
Pitch Perfect
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas
A Winning Team
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 2nd
My Norwegian Holiday
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode
December 4th
Botched, Season 8, All Episodes
Christmas with a Kiss
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
December 5th
Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 6th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
December 7th
Beast
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 8th
Christmas at the Opry
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
To All a Good Night
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 9th
The Croods: A New Age
Magic in Mistletoe
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
WWE NXT Deadline
December 11th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
Round and Round
December 12th
Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 13th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Halloween Ends
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
December 14th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 15th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes
December 16th
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Secret Gift of Christmas
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 18th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Friends & Family Christmas
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
December 19th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes
Password, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 20th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes
December 21st
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes
Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 22nd
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 23rd
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 26th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 27th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 28th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 29th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 30th
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode