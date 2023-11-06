NBC Holiday Schedule 2023: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Saturday Night Live Specials, and More

The peacock network is setting the table for Turkey Day. NBC has unveiled its annual slate of holiday programming, including the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Dog Show 2023, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, and Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. The network's festivities will kick off with the Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, and will continue through Christmas Day before concluding with the 135th Rose Parade on January 1, 2024. Along with the live events and specials, NBC will broadcast such seasonal classics as the live-action and animated Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life. NBC's star-studded lineup features Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, The Voice coach Blake Shelton, Law & Order star Ice-T, TODAY anchor Carson Daly, and Password host Keke Palmer, plus music icons Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, and Wynonna Judd. "We take enormous pride in delivering a plethora of heartwarming specials during the holidays that families can enjoy," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. "From the Thanksgiving parade to the tree lighting to our musical events, these programs are a symbol of our company's commitment to bringing the country together and celebrating one another." Most of the celebrations will be simulcast on Peacock or available to stream the next day. Below, see the list of NBC holiday programming (times listed are both ET/PT): NBC Holiday Schedule 2023



Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8-9 p.m. NBC kicks off the holiday season live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade. Viewers will get a sneak peek at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands on their journey to the streets of New York.

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock) The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons.

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)



Starting a half-hour early for the first time, the world-famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade continues to bring the magic of the parade to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more.

National Dog Show Presented by Purina Thursday, Nov. 23, 12-2 p.m. (encore on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)



NBC's Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O'Hurley, former "Seinfeld" star and winner of "Dancing with the Stars" along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo, behind-the-scenes reporter and interviewer, will also be in attendance.

That's My Jam Holiday-Themed Episode Monday, Nov. 27, 9-10 p.m. (next day on Peacock) Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC's Emmy Award-nominated game show. "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8-10 p.m. (simulcast on Peacock) The dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world's most famous Christmas tree returns for the 91st "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Christmas at Graceland Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock) NBC is bringing together the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in a new live music special. "Christmas at Graceland" will feature music's biggest stars celebrating the King of Rock 'n' Roll, his music and his favorite time of year live from his iconic home, Graceland.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Thursday, Nov. 30, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. and currently available on Peacock) The classic tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who's hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

Shrek the Halls Thursday, Nov. 30, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.) This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original Shrek characters.

Blake Shelton's Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice-T Monday, Dec. 4, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock) In this special episode of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's hit celebrity game show "Barmageddon," Blake invites Ice T to his winter wonderland where they will compete in larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

Christmas at the Opry Thursday, Dec. 7, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock) Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today's biggest hits. Wynonna Judd will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas Monday, Dec. 11, 10-11 p.m. (encore Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. and next day on Peacock) With a Vegas size backdrop and Barry's renowned 24 piece band, the evening will feature the best of Manilow's greatest hits, including "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs" and ""Looks Like We Made It" along with several holiday favorites.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special Thursday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock) The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches from its 48 seasons.

Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors Friday, Dec. 15, 8-10 p.m. "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" is based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton's remarkable upbringing. This movie special takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today. Starring Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30-9 p.m. When Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other's name.

Password Holiday Special Monday, Dec. 18, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock) "Password," featuring Emmy Award-nominated host Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, returns with a special holiday-themed edition of the iconic celebrity word game ahead of the season two premiere.

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas Thursday, Dec. 21, 9-11 p.m. Join Dolly Parton and friends as she draws on holidays past, guided by her personal Three Wise Mountain Men, to find the unique "mountain magic" of Christmas. Musical performances by Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Friday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m. Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" is the next chapter in the life of young Dolly Parton. The film delivers Christmas joy and peril as an unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly's father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly's life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.

It's a Wonderful Life Saturday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m. NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart, an angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Christmas Eve Mass Sunday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Monday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m. (available on Peacock between Dec. 20-31) Jim Carrey stars as the mean green baddie in this 2000 box office smash.