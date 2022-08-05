Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2022
If you were looking for more new movies and TV shows to watch in the coming weeks, Peacock has you covered. NBCUniversal's streaming service continues to add to its library every month, and August is no exception. On Thursday, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies, TV shows, live sports, and specials that will be making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of August, and there is a lot to get excited about.
August will begin with a horde of movies being added to Peacock's offerings. The new additions include Billy Madison, Shrek, Do the Right Thing, The 40 Year Old Virgin, The Hulk, The Mummy, Scarface, Uncut Gems, and several others. The same day will also see the original Quantum Leap series make its way to Peacock.
On August 5th, Peacock will debut its brand new horror film They/Them. The new movie, starring Kevin Bacon, is a slasher that takes place at a conversion therapy camp.
You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's August offerings below!
August 1
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011
Billy Madison, 1995
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Haywire, 2012
A Hologram for the King, 2016
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Knocked Up, 2007
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019
You're Next, 2013
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
August 2
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 3
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Divine Divas, 2017
Jexi, 2019
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 4
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 5
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 6
AIG Women's Open
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Whitney
IMSA: Road America – Qualifying
IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville
IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves
Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3
August 7
AIG Women's Open
IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup
IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville
IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville
IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville
IndyCar: Road America
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford
Premier League – Man United v. Brighton
Premier League – West Ham v. Man City
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round
August 8
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 9
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 10
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League – Monaco
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 11
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Becket, 1964
The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2
George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 7
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
August 12
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)
Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 13
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton
Premier League – Brentford v. Man United
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 14
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round
August 15
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 16
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Self/Less, 2015
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 17
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The House, 2017
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 18
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 19
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 1
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 20
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway
La Vuelta a España – Stage 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford
Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
August 21
La Vuelta a España – Stage 3
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City
Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton
US Gymnastics Championships
August 22
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 23
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 4
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 24
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 5
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Promesas De Campaña, Season 1
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 25
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 6
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 1
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 26
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League T&F – Lausanne
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 7
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 27
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)
HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Southampton v. Man United
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Round 3
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 28
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
La Vuelta a España – Stage 9
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)
LPGA CP Women's Open – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Final Round
August 29
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 30
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 10
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 31
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves
Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)