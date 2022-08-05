Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2022

If you were looking for more new movies and TV shows to watch in the coming weeks, Peacock has you covered. NBCUniversal's streaming service continues to add to its library every month, and August is no exception. On Thursday, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies, TV shows, live sports, and specials that will be making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of August, and there is a lot to get excited about. August will begin with a horde of movies being added to Peacock's offerings. The new additions include Billy Madison, Shrek, Do the Right Thing, The 40 Year Old Virgin, The Hulk, The Mummy, Scarface, Uncut Gems, and several others. The same day will also see the original Quantum Leap series make its way to Peacock. On August 5th, Peacock will debut its brand new horror film They/Them. The new movie, starring Kevin Bacon, is a slasher that takes place at a conversion therapy camp. You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's August offerings below!

August 1 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

27 Dresses, 2008

The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

American Gangster, 2007

Backdraft, 1991

Barney's Great Adventure, 1998

The Beach, 2000

A Beautiful Mind, 2001

A Better Life, 2011

Billy Madison, 1995

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boss, 2016

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cinderella Man, 2005

Cooties, 2015

Cop Car, 2015

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Crooklyn, 1994

Dead Presidents, 1995

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Eat Pray Love, 2010

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fever Pitch, 2005

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Flatliners, 1990

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Funny People, 2009

Gods of Egypt, 2016

The Good Shepard, 2006

The Guardian, 2006

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Haywire, 2012

A Hologram for the King, 2016

Horrible Bosses, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Knocked Up, 2007

Leatherheads, 2008

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Man on Fire, 2004

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Midnight Run, 1988

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

Now You See Me, 2013

Now You See Me 2, 2016

Nurse Betty, 2000

One True Thing, 1998

Paper Soldiers, 2002

Parker, 2013

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Punisher, 2004

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver, 1986

Reality Bites, 1994

Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016

Robin Hood, 2010

RV, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

The Scorpion King, 2002

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Smokin' Aces, 2007

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

State of Play, 2009

Stepmom, 1998

Stir of Echoes, 1999

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007

Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

This is 40, 2012

This Means War, 2012

Uncut Gems, 2019

Undercover Brother, 2002

Upgrade, 2018

Waterworld, 1995

Waves, 2019

You're Next, 2013

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 2 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 3 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Divine Divas, 2017

Jexi, 2019

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 4 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original) prevnext

August 5 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original) prevnext

August 6 AIG Women's Open

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Whitney

IMSA: Road America – Qualifying

IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville

IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves

Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3

August 7 AIG Women's Open

IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup

IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville

IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville

IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville

IndyCar: Road America

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford

Premier League – Man United v. Brighton

Premier League – West Ham v. Man City

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round

August 8 Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 9 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 10 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League – Monaco

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 11 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Becket, 1964

The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2

George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 7

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 12 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 13 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton

Premier League – Brentford v. Man United

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 14 Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round

August 15 Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 16 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Self/Less, 2015

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 17 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The House, 2017

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 18 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 19 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 20 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway

La Vuelta a España – Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford

Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

August 21 La Vuelta a España – Stage 3

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton

US Gymnastics Championships

August 22 Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 23 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 4

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 24 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 5

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Promesas De Campaña, Season 1

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 25 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 6

LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 26 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Lausanne

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 7

LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 27 Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM

LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Southampton v. Man United

U.S. Senior Women's Open – Round 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 28 IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

La Vuelta a España – Stage 9

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LPGA CP Women's Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

U.S. Senior Women's Open – Final Round

August 29 Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 30 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 10

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)