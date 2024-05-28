Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2024
John Wick, Love Is Blind, and WWE highlight Peacock's June additions.
June is just a few days away and Peacock is already prepared for the month ahead. The NBCUniversal streaming service recently revealed its roster of incoming movies and TV shows being added over the course of June. Just like with most other months, there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
The first day of the month will see a slew of popular movies added to Peacock's lineup. New movies arriving June 1st include Ghostbusters, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Puss in Boots, The Bourne Identity, and the first three films in the John Wick franchise.
The middle of the month will be big for both wrestling and reality TV fans. The sixth season of Love Is Blind USA is set to kick off on Peacock this month, just a few days before WWE's Clash at the Castle on June 15th.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's June arrivals below!
June 1st
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
2012
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante's Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Girls Trip
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
Jennifer's Body
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
The Joneses
Limbo
Love is Strange
Love's Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah's Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers (2005)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House (2012)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
TED
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
June 2nd
The Alpinist
June 3rd
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
June 4th
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5th
The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
June 6th
Kung Fu Panda
Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality – from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what's natural when it comes to sex and gender.
June 7th
Summer Qamp
Of An Age
June 11th
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.
The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
June 13rd
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Welcome to The Dirty D, where things are getting downright dirty! With Brick in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot, the fate of The Dirty D is once again in question. The club is up for grabs, and everyone is playing for keeps, but no one is playing fair.
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
June 14th
Cocaine Bear
June 15th
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)
The Ward
June 19th
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
June 20th
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.
Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 24th
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)
June 25th
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)
June 26th
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3
June 28th
Champions
