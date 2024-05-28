Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2024

June is just a few days away and Peacock is already prepared for the month ahead. The NBCUniversal streaming service recently revealed its roster of incoming movies and TV shows being added over the course of June. Just like with most other months, there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The first day of the month will see a slew of popular movies added to Peacock's lineup. New movies arriving June 1st include Ghostbusters, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Puss in Boots, The Bourne Identity, and the first three films in the John Wick franchise. The middle of the month will be big for both wrestling and reality TV fans. The sixth season of Love Is Blind USA is set to kick off on Peacock this month, just a few days before WWE's Clash at the Castle on June 15th. You can check out the full list of Peacock's June arrivals below!

June 1st Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante's Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Girls Trip

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer's Body

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The Joneses

Limbo

Love is Strange

Love's Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers (2005)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In

June 2nd The Alpinist

June 3rd OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

June 4th American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

June 5th The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)

June 6th Kung Fu Panda Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality – from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what's natural when it comes to sex and gender.

June 7th Summer Qamp

Of An Age

June 11th Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

June 13rd The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Welcome to The Dirty D, where things are getting downright dirty! With Brick in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot, the fate of The Dirty D is once again in question. The club is up for grabs, and everyone is playing for keeps, but no one is playing fair. Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)

Family Weekend

What Lies Below

June 14th Cocaine Bear

June 15th WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)

The Ward

June 19th The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

June 20th Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon. Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo) Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 24th When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)

June 25th TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)

Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)

June 26th El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Kung Fu Panda 3