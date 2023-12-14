Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2024

While the new year may still be a couple of weeks away, some streaming services are already looking ahead to 2024. Netflix recently released the full lineup for its additions in 2024 and now Peacock has followed suit. On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the list of of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service next month and there is quite a lot for subscribers to get excited about. The first day of 2024 will see Peacock add a ton of popular movies. All five films in the beloved Twilight Saga will be coming back to the service on January 1st, along with Air Force One, Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, Inside Man, and several others. Ted, the TV series prequel to Seth MacFarlane's popular comedy films, will see its entire first season released on January 11th. The second season of The Traitors will debut on January 12th. You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's January additions below!

January 1st 2 Guns

Air Force One

All Eyez on Me

Along Came A Spider

Basic Instinct

Battleship

Billy Madison

BlacKkKlansman

Bombshell

The Bone Collector

Bringing Down the House

The Cookout

Crank

Crooked Arrows

Dear White People

The Dilemma

Do the Right Thing

The Equalizer

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Finding Forrester

Freaky

From Paris with Love

Gamer

Guns Down

Happy Gilmore

Hell or High Water

Higher Learning

House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes

The Hurricane

Ideal Home

Identity Thief

In Good Company

Inside Man

Kick-Ass

Land of the Lost

Leatherheads

Let Him Go

The Lincoln Lawyer

Little Rascals

Madea's Family Reunion

Madea's Witness Protection

Megamind

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Oblivion

Ocean's 8

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire

The Proposal

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rundown

Safe House

Seriously Red

Shrek Forever After

Sideways

Snow White and the Huntsman

Sons of Summer

Sweet Home Alabama

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

True Grit (2010)

True Lies

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

Uncle Buck

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wanted

The Wolf of Wall Street

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) prevnext

January 2nd America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Compliance

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Flawless

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 3rd Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 4th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Silent Twins

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 5th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 6th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 8th El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

January 9th 13 Assassins

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

World's Fastest Indian prevnext

January 10th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Renegade

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 11th Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 12th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vanishing On 7th Street

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 13th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 15th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

January 16th America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ms. Match

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 17th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode

Train to Busan

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 18th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Nope

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 19th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Syrup

Take This Waltz

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 20th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 22nd Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

January 23rd America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Maybe It's You, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 24th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 25th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 26th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Europa Report

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 27th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 29th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

January 30th Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Arranged Love

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext