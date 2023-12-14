Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2024
Ted, Twilight, and more titles are coming to Peacock next month.
While the new year may still be a couple of weeks away, some streaming services are already looking ahead to 2024. Netflix recently released the full lineup for its additions in 2024 and now Peacock has followed suit. On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the list of of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service next month and there is quite a lot for subscribers to get excited about.
The first day of 2024 will see Peacock add a ton of popular movies. All five films in the beloved Twilight Saga will be coming back to the service on January 1st, along with Air Force One, Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, Inside Man, and several others.
Ted, the TV series prequel to Seth MacFarlane's popular comedy films, will see its entire first season released on January 11th. The second season of The Traitors will debut on January 12th.
You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's January additions below!
January 1st
2 Guns
Air Force One
All Eyez on Me
Along Came A Spider
Basic Instinct
Battleship
Billy Madison
BlacKkKlansman
Bombshell
The Bone Collector
Bringing Down the House
The Cookout
Crank
Crooked Arrows
Dear White People
The Dilemma
Do the Right Thing
The Equalizer
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fight Club
Finding Forrester
Freaky
From Paris with Love
Gamer
Guns Down
Happy Gilmore
Hell or High Water
Higher Learning
House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes
The Hurricane
Ideal Home
Identity Thief
In Good Company
Inside Man
Kick-Ass
Land of the Lost
Leatherheads
Let Him Go
The Lincoln Lawyer
Little Rascals
Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Witness Protection
Megamind
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Oblivion
Ocean's 8
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire
The Proposal
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rundown
Safe House
Seriously Red
Shrek Forever After
Sideways
Snow White and the Huntsman
Sons of Summer
Sweet Home Alabama
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
True Grit (2010)
True Lies
Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
Uncle Buck
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wanted
The Wolf of Wall Street
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
January 2nd
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Compliance
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Flawless
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 3rd
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 4th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Silent Twins
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 5th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 8th
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
January 9th
13 Assassins
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
World's Fastest Indian
January 10th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Renegade
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 11th
Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 12th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vanishing On 7th Street
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 13th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 15th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
January 16th
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ms. Match
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 17th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode
Train to Busan
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 18th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Nope
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 19th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Syrup
Take This Waltz
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 20th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 22nd
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
January 23rd
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Maybe It's You, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 24th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 25th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 26th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Europa Report
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 27th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 29th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
January 30th
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Arranged Love
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 31st
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode