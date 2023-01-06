Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick

Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.

This is the latest direct-to-Peacock horror, following in the footsteps of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, making the streamer one of the best places to find original horror in the streaming space, next to specific genre apps like Shudder.

You can see the trailer below.

There's no plan for a theatrical release for Sick, so you can catch it one week from today on Peacock. This is a strong moment for Williamson, whose Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer franchises have both returned, with the latter streaming a season on Amazon and the former turning into a trilogy of new movies from Miramax and Paramount.

As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. From Blumhouse and Miramax, Sick is directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, and stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks).

John Hyams directed Sick from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson and Katelyn Crabb. Kevin Williamson, Bill Block, and Ben Fast serve as producers.

Sick premieres on Peacock on Friday, January 13, 2023.