Pee-wee Herman Fans Celebrate Paul Reubens' 70th Birthday
On August 27, 1952, 70 years ago, Paul Reubens was born into the world and the entertainment industry would never be the same. Best known for playing the role of his original character Pee-wee Herman for over four decades, Reubens has been a part of television and movies for generations and all of his fans have come together to celebrate his seventieth birthday. Though best known for playing Pee-wee, Reubens' other notable credits include the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and lending his voice to shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and TRON: Uprising. Check out what people are saying about him below.
Reubens first premiered the Pee-wee character on stage with The Groundlings, developing him further to the point that he would star in The Pee-wee Herman Show. The stage production would lead to HBO filming and broadcasting it as a comedy special in 1981 leading to worldwide fame and notably the 1985 feature film Pee-wee's Big Adventure, the feature directorial debut of Tim Burton, which became an instant hit. The character's television series Pee-wee's Playhouse debuted in 1986 and would run for five seasons on CBS, with a big-screen sequel, Big Top Pee-wee, arriving in 1988. Reubens continued to act after this but in 2010 revived The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway, which in turn lead to another feature film, Pee-wee's Big Holiday on Netflix.
Brilliant
Wishing the brilliant Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman, a very happy 70th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7gKLf1OVkP— Horror Geek Life (@HorrorGeekLife) August 27, 2022
Mistress of the Dark sounds off
Happy Birthday @peeweeherman! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/r9DZ9Rxc3E— Elvira (@TheRealElvira) August 27, 2022
-Tequila begins playing-
🎉🎉Happy Birthday🎉🎉— James Kindred 🏈 (@Jimmy_3_Tech) August 27, 2022
@peeweeherman pic.twitter.com/b3wejQuqdW
SECRET Word
It really grinds my gears when someone does a Pee Wee Herman impression and says “magic word” when it’s quite clearly “secret word”. this is something we all need to focus our energy on anyway happy birthday @peeweeherman— darren the pizza boy (@DarrenTweetGood) August 27, 2022
The man...
Today is Paul Reubens AKA Pee-wee Herman's 70th birthday!! pic.twitter.com/orRGlBA3ps— Brian Blumenreich (@BrianBlumenrei3) August 27, 2022
Decades of Pee-wee
Happy birthday to comedian/actor @peeweeherman (Paul Reubens)! In the '80s he brought his stage character to the big screen with "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (85) and then to tv with his Emmy Award-winning children's series "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (86-90). #80s #80stv #1980s pic.twitter.com/Ii0Tf8ZPp6— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 27, 2022
Thank you for the laughs!
Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the man, the myth, the legend, @peeweeherman aka Paul Reubens. Thank you for the laughs and all you bring to this world! pic.twitter.com/WhqGHtfCr5— Victor De Anda (@VictorDeAnda) August 27, 2022
An icon
Happy 70th Birthday Paul Reubens!
Born Paul Rubenfeld on August 27th 1952 in Peekskill, NY, this Actor, Producer and Comedian Appeared in Approximately 90 TV Shows and Movies Since 1977.@peeweeherman— 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) August 27, 2022
#PaulReubens #PeeWeesPlayhouse #PeeWeeHerman #PeeWee #Actor #Movies #TV #80s pic.twitter.com/TuPTbV0E7y
big 7-0
It's the big 7-0 birthday today for Paul Reubens! pic.twitter.com/Tl4QAmW0e6— That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) August 27, 2022