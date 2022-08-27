Pee-wee Herman Fans Celebrate Paul Reubens' 70th Birthday

On August 27, 1952, 70 years ago, Paul Reubens was born into the world and the entertainment industry would never be the same. Best known for playing the role of his original character Pee-wee Herman for over four decades, Reubens has been a part of television and movies for generations and all of his fans have come together to celebrate his seventieth birthday. Though best known for playing Pee-wee, Reubens' other notable credits include the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and lending his voice to shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and TRON: Uprising. Check out what people are saying about him below.

Reubens first premiered the Pee-wee character on stage with The Groundlings, developing him further to the point that he would star in The Pee-wee Herman Show. The stage production would lead to HBO filming and broadcasting it as a comedy special in 1981 leading to worldwide fame and notably the 1985 feature film Pee-wee's Big Adventure, the feature directorial debut of Tim Burton, which became an instant hit. The character's television series Pee-wee's Playhouse debuted in 1986 and would run for five seasons on CBS, with a big-screen sequel, Big Top Pee-wee, arriving in 1988. Reubens continued to act after this but in 2010 revived The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway, which in turn lead to another feature film, Pee-wee's Big Holiday on Netflix.